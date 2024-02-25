Kazakhstani Popko wins 13th match in a row, reaches ITF M25 Naples semis

Images | akimat of Karaganda region

Two Karaganda residents performed well at the Asian Athletics Championships. David Efremov became the winner of the competition, and his wife Maria Efremova rose to the third step of the podium, akimat of Karaganda region reports.





The Continental Indoor Championship started on February 17 in Tehran (Iran).





And on the very first day of the competition, David Efremov won gold in the 60 m hurdles. He covered the distance in 7.60 seconds.





On the second day of the championship, his wife, Karaganda athlete Maria Efremova, won bronze in the triple jump. Most recently, the athlete came out of maternity leave - and immediately won a medal at the Asian Championships.





At the end of two days, Kazakhstanis won six medals - two gold, two silver and two bronze. Elizaveta Matveeva won gold in the high jump, she won the bar at 1.86 m. Ivan Ivanov won silver in the shot put, setting his season best score of 19.08 m. Olga Safronova won silver in the 60 m running with a score of 7.35. Ayana Bolatbekkyzy competed in the 1500 m running distance, taking third place.