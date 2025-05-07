05.05.2025, 15:20 11771
Kazakhstani swimmers claim 8 medals at Acropolis Swim Open in Greece
Kazakhstan's national swimming team secured a total of eight medals at the Acropolis Swim Open held in Athens, Greece, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Adilbek Mussin clinched a gold medal in the men's 100m butterfly and added a silver in the 50m butterfly.
Xeniya Ignatova dominated the backstroke events, winning gold in both the 100m and 200m distances.
Aibat Myrzamuratov secured a silver medal in the men’s 100m breaststroke, while Adelaida Pchelintseva claimed second place in the women’s 50m breaststroke. Bronze medals went to Maxim Skazobtsov in the 100m butterfly and Myrzamuratov again in the 50m breaststroke.
05.05.2025, 09:35 11531
XDS Astana's Wout Poels wins 60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye
Wout Poels of the XDS Astana Team won the 60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.
The 37-year-old Dutch cyclist tops the overall general classification lead with a cumulative time of 23 hours, 44 minutes, and 52 seconds, ahead of 161 riders.
Poels' teammate Harold Martin Lopez ranked second, while Team Picnic PostNL's Guillermo Juan Martinez finished third.
The Dutch cyclist earlier powered to a victory in Stage 4, known as the "Queen Stage" for its challenging climbs.
Meanwhile, Matteo Malucelli from XDS Astana claimed Stage 8, ahead of Uno-X Mobility's Alexander Kristoff and Team Polti Visitmalta's Giovanni Lonardi.
The 31-year-old Italian cyclist completed the Cesme-Izmir stage in two hours, 23 minutes, and 26 seconds.
Stage 5 of the tour, scheduled from Marmaris to Aydin, was canceled earlier in the week due to adverse weather conditions and heavy rain, prioritizing the safety of the riders.
Cyclists raced 1,153 kilometers (716 miles) in eight stages that began last Sunday in the southern Turkish resort city of Antalya, riding through renowned tourism hotspots such as Kemer, Kalkan, Fethiye, Marmaris, Akyaka, Aydin, Kusadasi, Selcuk, and Cesme before reaching the finish line on Sunday in the Aegean city of Izmir.
The 2025 edition saw 161 cyclists from 23 teams across 13 countries and three continents competing.
The race was broadcast live internationally on Eurosport and domestically on TRT Spor, helping to showcase Türkiye's beauty and cycling culture to a global audience.
02.05.2025, 14:49 31171
Kazakh weightlifter wins Youth World Championships title
Kazakh Beibarys Yerseit won a gold medal in the men’s 61 kg finals at the 2025 Youth and Junior (U17 & U20) World Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee’s press service.
Yerseit lifted 117-145-262 to win the youth title, followed by Ramazan Efe Yilmaz from Turkiye with 108-153-261. Abubakar Tsakaev from Russia rounded out the top three making 113-139-252.
Notably, Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva reaches the doubles semis of the ITF W100 tournament in Germany.
30.04.2025, 08:14 46041
Kazakhstan grabs gold at Asian Club Taekwondo Championships
Kazakhstan's taekwondo athletes got off to a good start at the 13th Asian Club Taekwondo Championships, which kicked off in Wuxi, China, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Team Kazakhstan clinched five medals, including one gold, one silver, and three bronze on the Day 1 of the tournament.
Kazakhstan’s Mariya Sevostyanova (57 kg) secured a gold medal. Beibarys Kablan (+87 kg) hauled a silver medal, while Altair Omirbekov (74 kg), Batyrkhan Toleugali (-80 kg), and Nodira Akhmedova (49 kg) pocketed bronze medals in their respective categories.
The championship brought together 219 athletes from 14 countries.
28.04.2025, 20:59 53781
Milad Karimi takes his second gold at World Cup Cairo 2025
Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi claimed his second gold at the 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Karimi stunned the jury again with an excellent performance in the men’s high bar finals having gained 14.466 points.
Silver medal went to Marios Georgiou from Cyprus who finished with 14.066 points, and Swiss athlete Noe Seifert took bronze with 13.866 points.
28.04.2025, 13:37 52651
Team Kazakhstan hauls 2 silver medals at Asian MTB Championships
The Asian MTB Championships wrapped up in Guizhou, China, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakhstani squad secured two medals at the continental championships.
Kazakhstan took the second place in the mixed relay team event.
Denis Sergiyenko also claimed a silver medal in the men's XCO event.
24.04.2025, 11:06 79706
Kazakh taekwondo athletes pocket 2 medals at international tournament in China
The WT President's Cup-Asian region international tournament kicked off in Tai'an, China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan claimed two medals on the Day 1 of the competition.
Batyrkhan Toleugali (80kg) and Aziza Karajanova (53kg) claimed third place on the podium.
In the fights for reaching the final, Toleugali lost to Park Junsang of South Korea, while Karajanova was upset against Mobina Nematzadeh of Iran.
It’s worth noting that Batyrkhan Toleugali and Aziza Karajanova also secured qualification spots for Team Kazakhstan at the 2026 Asian Championships.
23.04.2025, 18:58 79886
Team Kazakhstan clinches 1st medal at Asian MTB Championships
Kazakhstan’s mountain bike team made a strong start at the Asian MTB Championships 2025 in Guizhou, China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakhstani squad secured a silver medal at the continental championship.
Team Kazakhstan included Bogdan Lukhmanov, Violetta Kazakova, Alexey Fefelov, Denis Sergiyenko, Yuliya Li, and Alina Karassyova.
China claimed the top spot, while India secured the bronze medal.
22.04.2025, 15:13 81436
Kazakhstani athletes claim 6 medals at Asian Youth Athletics Championships
The 6th Asian U18 Athletics Championships 2025 wrapped up in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan secured six medals. Polina Kuzubova grabbed the team's gold with a standout performance in the heptathlon. Askar Omirzak secured silver in the decathlon.
Bronze medals were claimed by Asylzat Kydyrbay in the heptathlon, Dmitriy Shkerdin in the pole vault, and Evelina Ryabkova and Kirill Savchenko in the 400-meter hurdles.
Kazakhstan finished 10th in the overall medal standings. China topped the table, followed by Uzbekistan in second and Japan in third place.
As reported earlier, athletes from Astana’s No. 1 Specialized Sports School of the Olympic Reserve for Children and Youth have clinched a bronze medal at the second stage of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup.
