Kazakhstani swimmers pocket 2 silver at 2021Belarus Open

Kazakhstani swimmers swept 2 more silver medals at the now-running 2021 Belarus Open Swimming Championships, Olympic.kz reports.





Alexander Varakin scored 22.37 seconds in the men’s 50 m freestyle distance event to finish second. Galymzhan Balabek won silver medal in the men’s 400 m freestyle distance clocking 4:01:60 minute.





On Day 3 Anastasia Rezvantseva, Adelaida Pchelintseva, Galymzhan Balabek, Adil Kaskabai and Adilbek Musin will also vie for the medals.













