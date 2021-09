Images | open sources

Kazakhstani Olga Aksenova has claimed a bronze medal at the now ongoing 2021 Asian Airgun Championship staged in Shymkent city, Kazakhstan, Olympic.kz reports.





The Kazakhstani won bronze in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol event. Thailand claimed gold and silver medals. Irina Loktionova and Diana Kharchenko took fourth and fifth places.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.