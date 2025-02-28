Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Koshkin claims sensational gold at ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Poland

Images | olympic.kz

Tell a friend

Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Koshkin has claimed a sensational gold medal at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating held from February 21 to 23 in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland, Kazinform News Agency reports.





The 22-year-old Kazakh athlete finished first in men’s 500m with the highest result of 34.52.





Canadian Laurent Dubreil took silver in 34.70, and Marek Kania from Poland seized bronze medal having finished third in 34.76.





It should be reminded that Koshkin came second in the men’s 100m sprint at the recent 2025 Asian Games in Harbin.





Earlier, Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi won a gold medal in the individual all-around event at the 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus, Germany.