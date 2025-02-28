Mikhail Shaidorov becomes Four Continents champion, first Kazakhstani to claim the title after 10 years

Tell a friend

Mikhail Shaidorov became the second Kazakhstani to win the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships after Denis Ten did it in 2015, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.





Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov produced a personal best to claim the men’s title at the 2025 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Seoul, South Korea.





Mikhail earned 190.37 points in the men’s free skate and overall 285.10.





Coming in second was Cha Jun-hwan of South Korea with 265.02 points. Jimmy Ma of the US was third after scoring 245.01 points.





Another Kazakhstan came in 19th with a result of 166.34.





Elizabet Tursynbayeva claimed silver in the women’s singles event at the 2019 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.