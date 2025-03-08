06.03.2025, 11:28 9141
N Kazakhstan para athletes sweep five medals at world championships
Images | N Kazakhstan governor's press service
Yerbol Khamitov of Kazakhstan took sprint bronze in the Men’s Sitting finals at the 44th FIS Nordic World Ski Championships held from February 26 to March 9 in Trondheim, Norway, Kazinform News Agency cites the North Kazakhstan governor’s press service.
He also took silver and bronze medals for Kazakhstan at the FIS Para Cross Country World Cup Final 2025 in Steinkjer.
Another Kazakh Alexander Gerlits grabbed silver and bronze in the Men’s Standing finals at the FIS Para Cross Country World Cup Final 2025.
Notably, Kazakhstan’s Kirill Ilyukevich (stoker) and Anton Lavrentyev (pilot) claimed gold at the Asian Para Track Championships, having covered men’s 4km distance in 4:36.708.
04.03.2025
Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev reaches quarterfinals at Thionville Open in France
Paired with Slovak Lukas Pokorny, Kazakhstani tennis player Denis Yevseyev, reached the Men’s Doubles quarterfinals of the 2025 Thionville Open in France, Kazinform News Agency reports cites Sports.kz.
In the round of 16, Yevseyev and Pokorny faced the French duo of Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg and Luca Van Assche, defeating them in two sets - 6:3, 7:6. The match lasted one hour and seventeen minutes, earning Yevseyev and Pokorny a spot in the quarterfinals.
The Kazakhstani tennis player (ranked 256th) will clash with Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg (ranked 253rd) in the first round of the singles event on the evening of March 4. The tournament’s money prize stands at 91,250 euros, with the winner receiving 12,980 euros and 75 ranking points.
03.03.2025
Yevgeniy Koshkin of Kazakhstan takes gold at ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Netherlands
Images | NOC RK
Speed skater Yevgeniy Koshkin secured a gold medal for Kazakhstan at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Heerenveen, Netherlands on Sunday, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Yevgeniy Koshkin of Kazakhstan won the men’s 500m race after clocking 34.46 seconds.
Coming in second was Laurent Dubreuil of Canada with a result of 34.51 seconds. Bronze went to Dutch speed skater Jenning de Boo, who showed a result of 34.52 seconds.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s Viktor Druzin clinched a Men’s Free Solo gold at the opening leg of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup in Paris, France.
03.03.2025
Kazakhstan’s artistic swimmer Viktor Druzin grabs gold in men’s free solo at World Cup opener
Kazakhstan’s Viktor Druzin clinched a stunning Men’s Free Solo gold at the opening leg of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup in Paris, France, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.
Viktor Druzin of Kazakhstan returned to the top of the podium, clinching the gold medal in the Men’s Free Solo with a score of 127.2000.
Marios Kritsas of Greece took silver with 126.6701, while bronze went to his compatriot Stylianos Fouskis who finished on 123.9413.
Earlier, Eduard Kim of Kazakhstan won a silver medal in the Men Solo Technical after scoring 213.8167 points at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2025 in Paris, France.
26.02.2025
Kazakhstan claims 2nd win at Asian Water Polo Championship
Images | Olympic.kz
The 2025 Asian Water Polo Championship is ongoing in Zhaoqing, China, where the Kazakhstan women's team has claimed their second victory of the tournament, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In their second match, the Kazakh team secured a dominant 25-6 victory over Hong Kong.
It is worth noting that six teams are competing in the women's category at the championship, with each team playing against one another in a round-robin format.
As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has defeated Singapore in the first match, which ended with a score of 12:6 in favor of the Kazakh water polo swimmers.
26.02.2025
Kazakhstan's Oralbay and Nurdauletov secure 1st wins at International Boxing Tournament Strandja in Bulgaria
Kazakhstan's boxers Aibek Oralbay and Bekzad Nurdauletov successfully started their performance at the now-running 76th International Boxing Tournament Strandja 2025 in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz. Oralbay (+92kg) knocked out Pakistan's Abdul Wahab Tahir in the first round. Nurdauletov (86kg) also earned a quick win in the first round, defeating World Youth Champion Akmaljon Isroilov from Uzbekistan. Earlier, Nurbek Oralbay (86kg) secured a victory over Manuel Zhechev from Bulgaria. As reported earlier, two Kazakhstani boxers have secured a victory at the Uzbekistan Elite National Championships in Tashkent.
25.02.2025
Kazakhstan secures 1st win at Asian Water Polo Championship in Zhaoqing
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan's women's water polo team successfully started its performance at the 2025 Asian Water Polo Championship in Zhaoqing, China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan faced Singapore in the first match, which ended with a score of 12:6 in favor of Kazakh water polo swimmers.
It is worth noting that six teams are competing in the women's category at the championship, with each team playing against one another in a round-robin format.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has secured five gold medals at the Asian Open Schools Invitational (AOSI) Swimming Championships Bangkok 2025 held in Thailand.
25.02.2025
Kazakh para cyclists pocket gold at Asian championships
Kazakhstan’s Kirill Ilyukevich (stoker) and Anton Lavrentyev (pilot) claimed gold at the Asian Para Track Championships, having covered men’s 4km distance in 4:36.708, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.
Silver and bronze medals were won by Malaysian athletes.
As for the women’s team, Zhuldyz Kainarova (stoker) and Polina Bratchikova (pilot) took a silver medal, having covered the distance within 3:55.816.
Earlier, on the first day of competition, the Kazakh para-athletes won a bronze medal in a team sprint event.
The Asian Para Track Championships ongoing in Malaysia from February 21 to 27, has brought together more than 250 para cyclists from 16 Asian states.
Team Kazakhstan includes six athletes.
24.02.2025
Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Koshkin claims sensational gold at ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Poland
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Koshkin has claimed a sensational gold medal at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating held from February 21 to 23 in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The 22-year-old Kazakh athlete finished first in men’s 500m with the highest result of 34.52.
Canadian Laurent Dubreil took silver in 34.70, and Marek Kania from Poland seized bronze medal having finished third in 34.76.
It should be reminded that Koshkin came second in the men’s 100m sprint at the recent 2025 Asian Games in Harbin.
Earlier, Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi won a gold medal in the individual all-around event at the 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus, Germany.
