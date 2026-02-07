Nora Jeruto brings Kazakhstan its 1st medal at Asian Championships

Images | gov.kz

As part of one of Europe’s largest sporting events, the EuroLeague basketball match between Belgrade’s Partizan and Athens’ Panathinaikos, a presentation of Kazakhstan’s tourism potential was held, along with the promotion of the recently launched direct air route Astana-Belgrade, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





At the initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Serbia, an interactive promotion was organized among the 18,000 spectators at the Belgrade Arena. Randomly selected fans were given the opportunity to take part in a free-throw shooting contest offered by the Partizan basketball club.





The prize for the winner - a certificate for a tourist trip to Kazakhstan for two - was presented by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia, Madi Atamkulov. Congratulating the winner, the Kazakh diplomat greeted the multi-thousand audience and invited to visit Kazakhstan.





The atmosphere of the contest was enhanced by tourism videos titled "Born Bold Kazakhstan" broadcast on the arena’s screens, a promotional video of the direct Astana-Belgrade flight launched by Kazakhstan’s airline SCAT Airlines, as well as girls in traditional Kazakh national costumes who distributed "Born Bold Kazakhstan" T-shirts and baseball caps among basketball fans.