Nora Jeruto brings Kazakhstan its 1st medal at Asian Championships
relevant news
Promotion of Kazakhstan’s Tourism Potential at European Largest Basketball Competition
2026 Olympics Opening Ceremony to Take Place on the Night of February 6-7
Kazakhstan signs host country agreement for 2029 Winter Asian Games
2029 Asian Winter Games moved to Almaty - OCA
Kazakhstan's Bakbergenova pockets gold at international wrestling tournament
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Short Track Junior World Championships
Rybakina resists Sabalenka to reign at Australian Open
Kazakhstan's Kurmangaliyev pockets 2 medals at WTT Youth Star Contender in Qatar
Most viewed
06.02.2026, 10:50Kazakhstan and Israel Discuss Prospects for Expanding Trade and Economic Cooperation 06.02.2026, 11:2018676Kazakhstan and Finland Expand Dialogue in the Field of Healthcare 06.02.2026, 12:3518411Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reforms Presented at the Parliament of the Czech Republic 06.02.2026, 13:1018396Spanish Experts were Briefed on Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reforms 06.02.2026, 19:3217891Constitutional Reforms of Kazakhstan Discussed in Slovenia 31.01.2026, 14:55136111Eurasian Economic Commission Council convenes for its first meeting in 2026 31.01.2026, 12:30129971Education, science, culture, and innovation defined as key idea of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution 31.01.2026, 09:15115846Final decision on new Constitution to be made by citizens at referendum - President 31.01.2026, 07:4083921Kazakh Foreign Minister Met with the Ambassador of Georgia 02.02.2026, 18:0879301Asset Irgaliyev named Advisor to Kazakh President 08.01.2026, 19:121921164 dead in truck-and-car collision on North Kazakhstan highway 09.01.2026, 20:55189166Tragic Almaty accident: Third Indian student passes away 20.01.2026, 12:45173771Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week" 20.01.2026, 12:35160996Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev 20.01.2026, 11:53157851Kazakh Artists Perform in New Delhi