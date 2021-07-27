Olympics-2020: Kazakhstan wins third medal

Today, July 26, Kazakhstan’s weightlifter Zulfiya Chinshanlo won the bronze medal of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.





The athlete achieved success in the under- 55- kg category. In the snatch, Chinshanlo lifted 90 kg in her best attempt. The first approach in the clean and jerk was not counted. With a combined event of 213 kg she became a bronze medalist.





Now Kazakhstan has three bronze medals. Earlier, the third place was taken by judoka Eldos Smetov and weightlifter Igor Son.













