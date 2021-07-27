Система Orphus

Olympics-2020: Kazakhstan wins third medal

26.07.2021 2161
Today, July 26, Kazakhstan’s weightlifter Zulfiya Chinshanlo won the bronze medal of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The athlete achieved success in the under- 55- kg category. In the snatch, Chinshanlo lifted 90 kg in her best attempt. The first approach in the clean and jerk was not counted. With a combined event of 213 kg she became a bronze medalist.

Now Kazakhstan has three bronze medals. Earlier, the third place was taken by judoka Eldos Smetov and weightlifter Igor Son.

