Olympics-2020: Kazakhstan wins third medal

The athlete achieved success in the under- 55- kg category. In the snatch, Chinshanlo lifted 90 kg in her best attempt. The first approach in the clean and jerk was not counted. With a combined event of 213 kg she became a bronze medalist.
Now Kazakhstan has three bronze medals. Earlier, the third place was taken by judoka Eldos Smetov and weightlifter Igor Son.
