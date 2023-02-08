Paris 2024: Kazakh National Olympic Committee holds its 1st meeting
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
Kazakhstan to host Judo Grand Slams in 2023-2026
It is a great pleasure and honour to sign this new contract for events in a country of sport, a country that brings new energy and technology. Kazakhstan has a large generation of youth and a big history in judo," Mr Vizer said during the signing ceremony.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
FIBA to open its office in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan wins big at World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Rybakina ranks among WTA's Top 10 after AO 2023
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva beats well-known grandmaster Sergey Karjakin
I lost to the world champion who plays very well," he said after the match.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina claims the Queen of Aces title at AO2023
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Elena Rybakina battles through to Australian Open final
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina grits out victory in 1st set of AO semifinal
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
02.02.2023, 18:43Eurasian Intergovernmental Council holds narrow-format meeting in Almaty 01.02.2023, 15:4142436President stresses importance of completing aviation hub construction in Shymkent 03.02.2023, 11:4242246President Tokayev arrives in Zhambyl region 03.02.2023, 15:5041946The key is to preserve statehood, President Tokayev 02.02.2023, 16:1741526Kazakh PM meets with Chairman of EEC Board 27.01.2023, 21:3996851Kazakh MFA condemns attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Iran 26.01.2023, 15:3683306Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov 27.01.2023, 15:0979676610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2022 27.01.2023, 12:5878351Kazakhstan’s tourism industry recovering from pandemic, Vice Minister 26.01.2023, 11:0477446Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate