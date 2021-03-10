Ruslan Zhaparov wins bronze at taekwondo tournament in Bulgaria

Kazakhstani taekwondoist Ruslan Zhaparov claimed bronze at the Ramus Sofia Open 2021 WT G1 - the international taekwondo tournament took place in March 6-7, 2021 in Sofia, Bulgaria.





In the semi-finals of 87kg the Kazakhstani lost to the Spanish taekwondoist in the bout that ended 14-5 for the latter, thus claiming bronze.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.