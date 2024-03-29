28.03.2024, 08:41 1091
Rybakina draws level with world No 1 Iga Swiatek
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstan’s No 1 Elena Rybakina is now level with world No 1 Iga Swiatek, after winning Top-10 player Maria Sakkari at the WTA 1000 tournament, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.
According to Opta, "since 2020, Elena Rybakina (70%) has been one of only two players with a winning percentage of 70% or higher at WTA-1000 events against top 10-ranked opponents, along with Iga Swiatek (71.4%) - minimum 10 matches."
As reported, on Wednesday, March 27, Rybakina beat world No 9 Maria Sakkari from Greece -7:5, 6:7, 6:4, and stormed into the 2024 Miami Open semifinal, where she will face Belarusian Victoria Azarenka.
23.03.2024, 12:37 5706
Kazakh judokas capture gold, bronze at Judo Grand Slam in Georgia
Kazakhstani judokas claimed gold and bronze at the 2024 Judo Grand Slam in Tbilisi, Georgia, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Nurkanat Serikbayev of Kazakhstan captured gold in the men’s -60 kg weight class final against Israeli Yam Wolczak.
Bronze went to Galiya Tynbayeva who clinched the medal in the 48kg weight category by defeating Spanish Mireia Lapuerta Comas.
18.03.2024, 09:34 12321
Tour of Rhodes. Alessandro Romele takes the final stage, second in the GC
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
Astana Qazaqstan Development Team ends its Greek campaign on a high note, taking another stage win and the second podium place in the General Classification at the Tour of Rhodes, Team’s official website reports.
After yesterday solid success and well-deserved win in the bunch sprint in Stage 2 of the race, today Alessandro Romele once again proved to be the strongest at the finish line, winning Stage 3 in a sprint from a small group of leaders. This result allowed Romele to move up in the General Classification and to finish the race as the runner-up.
Besides, Alessandro won the white jersey of the best young rider, while Astana Qazaqstan Development Team was awarded as the best team of the race.
We were motivated to do something good in this last stage of the race, both aiming the stage result and the General Classification. Also, I wanted to protect my white jersey. Today’s stage was the hardest one, also nervous and really fast. Honestly, I did not feel that great at the start of the stage and during the first climb of the day, but as a team we worked very well all together and it helped me a lot to pass through those difficult moments and to come back into the race later. We continued working together mid-way, pushing hard and making some good selection in the bunch. We put the hammer down on the last climb of the day together with Rudolf Remkhi, while later it was Davide Toneatti, who attacked close to the top. It did not work then, but later Nicolas Vinokurov made a strong attack, breaking away with a few guys. It was a nice move, but our group, finally, brought them back with some 300 meters to the line. However, that attack of Nico was a good advantage for the team, and it helped me a lot managing my final sprint. I launched my spring using that high speed of the group while we were catching back the break and it worked pretty well. I am really happy my performance here, with two stage wins, second place in the General Classification, white jersey and the win in the team’s classification", - said Alessandro Romele.
Today, we wanted to race aggressively aiming the final GC podium and why not to win another stage. With 35 km to go the team did a perfect job pushing full gas on the last climb to launch Davide’s attack on the top of climb. I was able to follow the small chasing group behind, but when he got caught on the downhill, so we had to collaborate with other guys in the group, trying to keep our advantage. Well, finally, we got caught by the second chasing group with some 15 km to go, but I saw another opportunity and attacked again with three more guys. I think this move looked pretty good and we opened a gap, however, I was feeling like those guys were faster than me, so I started disorganizing the group, to provide a chance to Alessandro who stayed well placed in the group behind our shoulders. In the last 300 meters I saw the chase coming back at the full speed, so I launched the sprint to make a small lead-out for Alessandro. He did it perfectly and we got another nice win here in Rhodes. What a nice day for us!", - added one of today’s heroes Nicolas Vinokurov.
Thus, Astana Qazaqstan Development Team finishes its Greek campaign with two stage victories (Alessandro Romele, Tour of Rhodes), second place in the GC (Alessandro Romele, Tour of Rhodes), third place in the GC (Mattia Negrente, Visit South Aegean Islands) and a bunch of stage podiums and Top-10, including the fourth place in the Rhodes GP (Alessandro Romele).
We had a clear goal for these races in Greece - to try to get a win and to fight for the podiums in the General Classification. Now, all the goals are achieved as we won two stages, took a second and a third places in the overall, got a number of stage podiums and Top-10s. I am really happy with the way we spent this day, it was a key stage for the General Classification and the team played it perfectly. We made a huge selection on the climb and tried to create something afterwards. In the end of the day, we could win another stage and move up in the overall standings, also winning the team’s classification. We can be proud with our days here in Greece, but we won’t stop. The season just started, and we are aiming high in our next races", - said Dmitri Sedoun, Astana Qazaqstan Development Team Sports Director.
16.03.2024, 15:29 12456
Tour of Rhodes. Alessandro Romele claims first victory in Stage Two
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
The rider of Astana Qazaqstan Development Team Alessandro Romele won Stage Two of the Tour of Rhodes in Greece, Team’s official website reports.
The second stage of the Tour of Rhodes with a distance of 158 kilometers started in Rhodes and finished in Kalithies. Alessandro Romele was the strongest in the bunch sprint and achieved the team’s first victory in the 2024 season.
Alessandro Romele about his first victory for Astana Qazaqstan Development Team:
It was a tough race from the start till the very finish. We as a team worked perfectly and controlled the situation. We were always altogether and in front, which helped us to save energy for the final where we were together with Nico and Alex. My first intention was to actually do the lead out for Nico but with 100 meters to go I saw that I can continue further. I am very glad to win and I hope we can do a good job tomorrow as well".
Team Sports Director Dmitri Sedoun about today’s victory:
We arrived to Tour of Rhodes with the intention to demonstrate good results, in the past days we were always active and were looking for a win and today we achieved it. Everything went according to our plan today, Alessandro, Nicolas (Vinokurov) and Davide (Toneatti) finished in the Top-10. So, our plan worked well and the riders did a good job, but tomorrow is another day and we are going to fight for the highest result once again".
13.03.2024, 18:39 18181
New captain in the Kazakhstan’s national tennis team of women
Images | ktf.kz
By decision of the leadership of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation the current captain in the women's national team, Yaroslava Shvedova, has been replaced by Yuriy Shchukin, KTF press-service reports.
Shvedova combined her career as a player and captain of the national team from February 2020 to April 2021. After that and until now, Yaroslava served only as the captain. In the last year Yuriy Shchukin, who has been the captain of the men's national team of Kazakhstan since March 2020, also worked as an assistant coach in the women's national team.
Dias Doskarayev, Vice President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation commented on this personnel decision: "We are not changing anything drastically in the women's national team, but making only minor adjustments. Previously, Yuriy was the coach of the women's national team, and Yaroslava was the captain. Now it’s becoming vice versa: Shchukin will lead the team, and Shvedova will help him. In other words, there has been a personnel rotation, which, I hope, will allow the national team to perform successfully this season!".
12.03.2024, 09:07 21146
Kazakh Nurbek Oralbay earns 7th Olympic quota spot
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstani boxer Nurbek Oralbay earned the country’s seventh Olympic quota spot at the 2024 Boxing 1st World Qualification Tournament held in Italy's Busto Arsizio, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the National Olympic Committee.
Oralbay eliminated Kelyn Cassidy of Ireland in the men’s 80 kg quarterfinals bout.
As earlier reported, Saken Bibossynov, Makhmud Sabyrkhan, Aslanbek Shymbergenov, and Aibek Oralbay also secured places in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
06.03.2024, 19:58 36151
Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches 2nd round of ATP Challenger tournament in Switzerland
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin advanced at the ATP Challenger tournament in the Swiss city of Lugano, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
The Kazakhstani beat Hsu Yu Hsiou of Taiwan in the two-set match 6-2, 6-2 in Round of 32 of the BSI Challenger Lugano singles tournament. The match between the two lasted for one hour and eight minutes.
During the match, Kukushkin fired one ace, made one double fault as well as won seven points and six games in a row.
04.03.2024, 16:29 43436
Team Kazakhstan takes gold in artistic swimming at Asian Championships
Images | Ministry of Tourism and Sport
Kazakhstan’s artistic swimming team claimed a gold medal in 13-14 age group at the 11th Asian Age Group Championships in New Clark city in the Philippines, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.
The team consisting of Milana Ashakhanova, Karina Dotsenko, Saniya Gabidullina, Anzhelika Goryushina, Sofiya Ischenko, Dayana Zhamanchalova, Albina Omirserikova, Varvara Snegiryova, Ayaulym Zhakpayeva, and Perizat Bagayeva, showed the best result having gained 204.6708 points.
Team Uzbekistan took a silver medal with 183.5552 points, and Thailand is third with 124.9374 points.
04.03.2024, 11:27 43376
Mikhail Kukushkin has won his second Challenger in a row
Images | ktf.kz
Mikhail Kukushkin (165 ATP) has won the ATP Challenger Tour in Tenerife, Spain, KTF press-service reports.
In the final, the Kazakh has competed against Matteo Gigante of Italy (156 ATP).
Mikhail won the first set, 6:2. In the second set, Kukushkin led 2:0, but his opponent dropped out due to injury. The Kazakh won his 12th victory and his second Challenger in a row. A week ago, Mikhail won the tournament in Bahrain.
Thanks to his success in Spain, the Kazakh has moved up to 140th position in the updated ATP rankings.
