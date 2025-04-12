10.04.2025, 13:51 2671

Rybakina leads Kazakhstan to victory with stunning comeback vs Australia

Rybakina leads Kazakhstan to victory with stunning comeback vs Australia
Images | ktf.kz
World No. 10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan played against Australia at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in Brisbane, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Rybakina faced Kimberly Birrell, ranked 61st by the WTA. After a slow start and trailing 1-3 behind, the Kazakhstani player fought back and clinched the first set victory with 6-3 score.

In the second set, Rybakina found herself trailing 1-5 behind, but once again, she staged a remarkable comeback, sealing the win with 7-6 (7-4). The match lasted one hour and twenty eight minutes.

With this victory, Kazakhstan took lead in the tie against Australia. Earlier, Yulia Putintseva dominated Maya Joint with a 6-2, 6-1 score.

Today, Zhibek Kulambayeva and Anna Danilina are set to play against Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez in the doubles event.

Colombia is also in the group, with the three teams battling for a spot in the final stage of the Billie Jean King Cup.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

07.04.2025, 19:17 11036

Janibek Alimkhanuly tops BoxRec World Rankings

Kazakh middleweight WBO and IBF champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (17-0, 11 KOs) has risen to the top of the BoxRec World Rankings following his victory in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Alimkhanuly knocked out Frenchman Anauel Ngamissengue (14-0, 9 KOs) in the fifth round, successfully defending his championship titles at the boxing event in Astana on April 5.

Following the win, the BoxRec website ranked the Kazakh fighter first in the world among middleweights. Cuban 41-year-old Erislandy Lara, WBA world champion, holds second place, while former WBA interim world champion Chris Eubank Jr., 35, is third.

The 32-year-old Kazakh secured his 17th professional win and successfully defended his WBO and IBF world titles. For Ngamissengue, this defeat was the first in his career.

After the victory, Janibek Alimkhanuly shared his emotions, while his manager emphasized the team’s ambitious goals - to claim all four belts and become the undisputed world champion.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

03.04.2025, 12:08 19431

Kazakh boxers claim 3 victories at World Boxing Cup stage

Kazakh boxers claim 3 victories at World Boxing Cup stage
Images | Olympic.kz
Team Kazakhstan secured three victories in the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Cup stage in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Nursultan Altynbek (55kg) defeated Bilal Benali of France. Dias Molzhigitov (75kg) knocked out Nikodem Kozak of Poland.

Kazakh female boxer Zhazira Orakbayeva (51 kg) beat Caroline de Almeida of Brazil.

Kazakhstan’s Darkhan Duisebay (70kg) failed to reach the semifinals, losing to Makan Traore of France.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

31.03.2025, 10:17 33566

Kazakh gymnast wins EnBW DTB Pokal Team Challenge 2025 gold

Kazakh gymnast Zeinolla Idrissov won a gold medal at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics DTB Pokal Team Challenge 2025 in Stuttgart, Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

He scored 14.066 points to take home gold, followed by Italy's Edoardo de Rosa with 13.966 points and Ryosuke Doi of Japan with 13.766.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

31.03.2025, 09:19 33381

Kazakh Nurkozha Kaipanov claims Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships gold

Kazakh Nurkozha Kaipanov claims Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships gold
Images | The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakh freestyle wrestler Nurkozha Kaipanov secured gold at the Asian Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic Kazakhstan.

Kaipanov defeated Orozobek Toktomambetov of Kyrgyzstan in the men's 74 kg final.

The bout ended 2-1 in favor of the Kazakh freestyle wrestler.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

29.03.2025, 10:31 47086

Kazakh Zhamilya Bakbergenova wins gold at Asian Wrestling Championships

Kazakh Zhamilya Bakbergenova wins gold at Asian Wrestling Championships
Images | NOC
Kazakh Zhamilya Bakbergenova won a gold medal at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

She defeated China's Liu Yuqi in the women’s 72 kg final bout with a score of 4-1.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Zhamilya Bakbergenova snatched victory in the last second to reach the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships finals.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

28.03.2025, 10:07 51581

XDS Astana's Simone Velasco finishes 3rd at Coppi e Bartali stage 3

XDS Astana's Simone Velasco finishes 3rd at Coppi e Bartali stage 3
Images | ©SprintCycling
Today marked the third stage of the Italian stage race Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali. In difficult weather conditions, the riders covered 142 km, featuring a series of short but steep climbs. XDS Astana Team's Simone Velasco took third place, finishing in the chasing group behind Australian rider Jay Vine, who attacked on the final climb of the day, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service.

As a result of Stage Three, Velasco moved up to third place in the overall classification.

It was a very tough day due to bad weather. We raced under the rain the entire stage, and it was extremely cold. The final part of the race was quite tense, and I had to stay at the front the whole time. Our leader, Diego Ulissi, lost some ground today, but I managed to finish third. There are still two tough stages ahead, so we will see what we can do. I would love to fight for a stage win, and we will also try to improve our position in the General Classification", said Simone Velasco.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

27.03.2025, 09:19 54861

Kazakhstan’s Satayev clinches silver at Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman

Kazakhstan’s Satayev clinches silver at Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman
Images | Olympic.kz
Kazakhstan's wrestling team has collected four medals, including two silver and two bronze in just two days of the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler Omar Satayev grabbed the silver medal at the event.

Mohammad Naghousi of Iran stunned Satayev in the 82kg final with a score of 3-1.

The Asian Wrestling Championships is set to run till March 30. The competition brings together over 370 athletes from 39 countries.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Alimkhan Syzdykov was upset in the final of the Asian Wrestling Championships, securing silver, while Magomed Ibrahimov (77 kg) and Shamil Ozhaev (87 kg) both claimed bronze.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

26.03.2025, 10:48 54206

Kazakh wrestler grabs silver at Asian Championships in Amman

Kazakhstan’s Alimkhan Syzdykov was upset in the final of the Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler was stunned by Fardin Hedayati of Iran with a score of 0-7 in the men's 130kg final to take home the silver medal.

By the end of Day 1, Kazakhstan had earned three medals: Alimkhan Syzdykov secured silver, while Magomed Ibrahimov (77 kg) and Shamil Ozhaev (87 kg) both claimed bronze.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ

 

KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE

Most viewed