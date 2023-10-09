Rybakina of Kazakhstan beats world no.1 Aryna Sabalenka to advance at China Open

Images | ktf.kz

Tell a friend

Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, ranked 5th in the world, advanced to the semifinal of the WTA 1000 event held in Beijing, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.





Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina defeated world no.1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the two-set match 7-5, 6-2 in the quarterfinal of the 2023 China Open. The match lasted for one hour and 35 minutes.





Rybakina is to take on Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova in the semifinal of the tournament.