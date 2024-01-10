Rybakina races past Sabalenka to win Brisbane International

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva and Greek Sapfo Sakellaridi lifted the W50 Nonthaburi doubles title in Thailand, KTF press-service reports.





The Kazakh-Greek duo received ‘a walkover’ in the final of the tournament when their opponents Lanlana Tararudde and Chia Yi Tsao didn’t show up on court.





This is the first ITF doubles title for Zhibek this season and the 27th ITF doubles title in her career.