08.01.2024, 08:06 5321
Rybakina races past Sabalenka to win Brisbane International
Images | KTF press-service
World No.4 Elena Rybakina captured her sixth career title and first of the season at the Brisbane International, defeating World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka 6-0, 6-3 in the final on Sunday. The victory ended Sabalenka's 15-match win streak on Australian soil, a streak that began last year with her wins in Adelaide and the Australian Open, KTF press-service reports.
Sunday was a rematch of that Australian Open final. Rybakina turned the tables this time, capped off a flawless opening week with an impenetrable performance to dominate the top seed. The victory is her third hard-court title and first since defeating Sabalenka to win Indian Wells last spring. It is also her second title in Australia, having won her first WTA title in Hobart in 2020.
Despite the score, it's always tough to play against you," Rybakina said on the court after being presented with the Evonne Goolagong Cawley Trophy by former World No.3 Wendy Turnbull. "We always push each other and I think that's great. We improve this way, so hopefully we continue."
09.01.2024, 08:10 4976
Danilina and Slovak Hruncakova win WTA 250 doubles title
Images | KTF press-service
Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina paired with Slovak Viktoria Hruncakova won the WTA 250 women’s doubles title of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, KTF press-service reports.
The Kazakh-Slovak duo eliminated American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 6-7, 10-8. The final match lasted for 1 hour and 50 minutes.
This is the fifth WTA doubles title for Danilina that she added to her ‘collection’.
08.01.2024, 17:09 5141
Kulambayeva claims 27th ITF doubles title
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva and Greek Sapfo Sakellaridi lifted the W50 Nonthaburi doubles title in Thailand, KTF press-service reports.
The Kazakh-Greek duo received ‘a walkover’ in the final of the tournament when their opponents Lanlana Tararudde and Chia Yi Tsao didn’t show up on court.
This is the first ITF doubles title for Zhibek this season and the 27th ITF doubles title in her career.
05.01.2024, 19:23 14621
42 athletes to represent Kazakhstan in 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in S. Korea
Kazakhstan has announced its roster for the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics to take place from January 19 through February 1 in Gangwon province, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan.
The country is to be represented by 42 athletes, competing in 10 sports, including biathlon, ski racing, curling, speed skating, cross country skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping, freestyle Mogul skating, short track skiing, and 3x3 ice hockey. A total of over 80 people, including athletes, dignitaries, coaches, doctors and media representatives are to leave for Gangwon from Kazakhstan.
The 2024 Winter Youth Olympics to take place from January 19 through February 1 in Gangwon province, South Korea.
04.01.2024, 15:27 17896
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina propels to Brisbane quarterfinal
Kazakhstan’s number 1 in tennis and 2nd-seed Elena Rybakina reached the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International presented by Evie in Brisbane, Australia, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Rybakina eliminated three-time Grand Slam doubles winner Elise Mertens seeded 13th at the tournament in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.
In the quarterfinal-match she will face the winner of Russian showdown Veronika Kudermetova vs. Anastasia Potapova.
In the second round of the tournament the Kazakhstani stunned Aussie Olivia Gadecki 6-4, 6-1.
Elena Rybakina ended last season ranked 4th in the world. The prize fund of the tournament stands at $1,736,763.
03.01.2024, 17:13 19431
Rybakina starts year with first round win in Australia
Images | Depositphotos
World’s no.4 Elena Rybakina started her 2024 season with a stunning win over Aussie Olivia Gadecki, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Kazakhstani Rybakina defeated Aussie Olivia Gadecki 6-4, 6-1 in Round of 32 of the Brisbane International presented by Evie in Brisbane, Australia. The match between the two players lasted for one hour and 12 minutes.
The Kazakhstani top seed is to play against Elise Mertens of Belgium in the next round of the tournament.
27.12.2023, 09:33 26761
15yo Kazakh boy creates sensation vs Nepomniachtchi at FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship
Images | sports.kz
15-year-old chess player from Kazakhstan Yernur Amangeldy (2012) played vs Russian grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi (2778) in the second round of the World Rapid Chess Championship in Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Kazinform News Agency reports via Sports.kz.
Playing black, Amangeldy ended the match vs. Nepomniachtchi in a draw.
In April 2023, the Russian grandmaster was defeated by Chinese Ding Liren at the FIDE World Chess Championship in Astana.
The World Rapid Chess Championship is being held in Samarkand from December 26 to 30, with Rapid slated for December 26-28, and Blitz - for December 29-30.
15.12.2023, 10:15 39061
Kazakhstan qualified for FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024
Images | kff.kz
Kazakhstan beat Netherlands in the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 elite qualifying round match 2:0 on December 14 in Astana, Kazinform News Agency quotes Sports.kz.
Thus, Kazakhstan earned a spot at the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024.
As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived at the Jekpe Jek Palace to support the national team.
08.12.2023, 17:02 41221
First Kazakhstan Paralympic Boccia Cup is being held in the capital
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President of the Kazakhstan Boccia Federation Maulen Ashimbaev took part in the opening ceremony of the first Kazakhstan Cup in this type of Paralympic sport. 64 athletes from 10 regions of the country are participating in the competition, including junior debutants aged 11 to 14 years, press service of the Senate reports.
In his speech, Maulen Ashimbaev noted that boccia is becoming an increasingly accessible sport for citizens throughout the country. The professional level of athletes is also growing. Evidence of this is the official recognition of the Kazakhstan Federation - a member of the International Boccia Federation, the holding of the Kazakhstan Championship and the participation of our country’s national team in the Asian Paralympic Games, where we took eighth overall team place. Maulen Ashimbaev emphasized that these achievements became possible thanks to the efforts of athletes, as well as the policy of inclusiveness pursued in the country. He noted that, on behalf of the Head of State, measures are being taken to support citizens with special needs and create comfortable conditions for them.
The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev pays great attention to the implementation of the principle of inclusiveness in all spheres of life in the country. On behalf of the Head of State, everything necessary is being done to develop inclusive sports. And, among other things, a lot of support is provided to such a sport as boccia. Today we see that interest in boccia is growing not only in the capital and large cities, but also in the regions of Kazakhstan. We expect that in the coming months new federations will appear in many regions of the country. I am sure that in the near future we will see our bocc players on the podium of the winners of the Paralympic Games ",-said Maulen Ashimbaev.
In this regard, the President of the Federation noted that the opening of regional boccia federations is expected in Pavlodar, Karaganda, Mangystau, Atyrau, Kostanay regions, as well as in the Abay and Zhetysu regions.
The competition was organized by the Kazakhstan Boccia Federation with the support of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the capital's Department of Physical Culture and Sports, Samruk-Kazyna JSC and the Fund for the Support of the Tourism and Sports Industry "Sport Qory".
