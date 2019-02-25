Volunteers' intake for Tokyo Olympiad kicked off

An intake of volunteers for the Olympic and Paralympic Games of Tokyo-2020 was opened, the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan informs.





The Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 will be held from July 24 to August 9. The acceptance of applications for volunteers at Tokyo 2020 will be open until the first half of December. It is expected 80 thousand volunteers will be selected in order to be attached to sports facilities, 20 thousand volunteers will act as guides and assistants for foreign tourists.





The organizing committee of the Olympic Games Tokyo-2020 believes that volunteering is a good opportunity to support the Games and an invaluable life experience.





Volunteers are an integral part of the success of the Games at the competition sites and in the sports village, they always piled up a huge number of applications," representative of Tokyo-2020 Masa Takaya explains.





It should be noted the training of volunteers is planned for October 2019.





By the way for Rio-2016 Games, more than 240,000 applications were received from volunteers with 70,000 seats available.









