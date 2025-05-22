World Table Tennis Championships: Gerassimenko of Kazakhstan cruises into Round of 32

Tell a friend

Edgar Mamedov, a young chess player from Aktau, became the youngest chess Grandmaster in Kazakhstan, breaking the country’s record at the age of 14, Kazinform News Agency reports.





He earned the eight points required to surpass a FIDE rating of 2,500 points at the Sharjah Masters International Chess Championship 2025 - A.





Edgar Mamedov is the country’s first chess player to be a Grandmaster at 14 and the first in the history of Mangistau region, Debut chess school director Anvar Shaikhymov said.