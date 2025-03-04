Yevgeniy Koshkin of Kazakhstan takes gold at ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Netherlands

Images | NOC RK

Speed skater Yevgeniy Koshkin secured a gold medal for Kazakhstan at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Heerenveen, Netherlands on Sunday, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.





Yevgeniy Koshkin of Kazakhstan won the men’s 500m race after clocking 34.46 seconds.





Coming in second was Laurent Dubreuil of Canada with a result of 34.51 seconds. Bronze went to Dutch speed skater Jenning de Boo, who showed a result of 34.52 seconds.





