03.03.2025, 10:35 861
Yevgeniy Koshkin of Kazakhstan takes gold at ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Netherlands
Images | NOC RK
Tell a friend
Speed skater Yevgeniy Koshkin secured a gold medal for Kazakhstan at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Heerenveen, Netherlands on Sunday, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Yevgeniy Koshkin of Kazakhstan won the men’s 500m race after clocking 34.46 seconds.
Coming in second was Laurent Dubreuil of Canada with a result of 34.51 seconds. Bronze went to Dutch speed skater Jenning de Boo, who showed a result of 34.52 seconds.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s Viktor Druzin clinched a Men’s Free Solo gold at the opening leg of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup in Paris, France.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
03.03.2025, 09:32 1141
Kazakhstan’s artistic swimmer Viktor Druzin grabs gold in men’s free solo at World Cup opener
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Viktor Druzin clinched a stunning Men’s Free Solo gold at the opening leg of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup in Paris, France, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.
Viktor Druzin of Kazakhstan returned to the top of the podium, clinching the gold medal in the Men’s Free Solo with a score of 127.2000.
Marios Kritsas of Greece took silver with 126.6701, while bronze went to his compatriot Stylianos Fouskis who finished on 123.9413.
Earlier, Eduard Kim of Kazakhstan won a silver medal in the Men Solo Technical after scoring 213.8167 points at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2025 in Paris, France.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.02.2025, 19:01 35581
Kazakhstan claims 2nd win at Asian Water Polo Championship
Images | Olympic.kz
Tell a friend
The 2025 Asian Water Polo Championship is ongoing in Zhaoqing, China, where the Kazakhstan women's team has claimed their second victory of the tournament, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In their second match, the Kazakh team secured a dominant 25-6 victory over Hong Kong.
It is worth noting that six teams are competing in the women's category at the championship, with each team playing against one another in a round-robin format.
As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has defeated Singapore in the first match, which ended with a score of 12:6 in favor of the Kazakh water polo swimmers.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.02.2025, 11:23 35201
Kazakhstan's Oralbay and Nurdauletov secure 1st wins at International Boxing Tournament Strandja in Bulgaria
Tell a friendKazakhstan's boxers Aibek Oralbay and Bekzad Nurdauletov successfully started their performance at the now-running 76th International Boxing Tournament Strandja 2025 in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz. Oralbay (+92kg) knocked out Pakistan's Abdul Wahab Tahir in the first round. Nurdauletov (86kg) also earned a quick win in the first round, defeating World Youth Champion Akmaljon Isroilov from Uzbekistan. Earlier, Nurbek Oralbay (86kg) secured a victory over Manuel Zhechev from Bulgaria. As reported earlier, two Kazakhstani boxers have secured a victory at the Uzbekistan Elite National Championships in Tashkent.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.02.2025, 16:45 41281
Kazakhstan secures 1st win at Asian Water Polo Championship in Zhaoqing
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan's women's water polo team successfully started its performance at the 2025 Asian Water Polo Championship in Zhaoqing, China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan faced Singapore in the first match, which ended with a score of 12:6 in favor of Kazakh water polo swimmers.
It is worth noting that six teams are competing in the women's category at the championship, with each team playing against one another in a round-robin format.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has secured five gold medals at the Asian Open Schools Invitational (AOSI) Swimming Championships Bangkok 2025 held in Thailand.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.02.2025, 09:28 41511
Kazakh para cyclists pocket gold at Asian championships
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Kirill Ilyukevich (stoker) and Anton Lavrentyev (pilot) claimed gold at the Asian Para Track Championships, having covered men’s 4km distance in 4:36.708, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.
Silver and bronze medals were won by Malaysian athletes.
As for the women’s team, Zhuldyz Kainarova (stoker) and Polina Bratchikova (pilot) took a silver medal, having covered the distance within 3:55.816.
Earlier, on the first day of competition, the Kazakh para-athletes won a bronze medal in a team sprint event.
The Asian Para Track Championships ongoing in Malaysia from February 21 to 27, has brought together more than 250 para cyclists from 16 Asian states.
Team Kazakhstan includes six athletes.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.02.2025, 09:31 50871
Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Koshkin claims sensational gold at ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Poland
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Koshkin has claimed a sensational gold medal at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating held from February 21 to 23 in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The 22-year-old Kazakh athlete finished first in men’s 500m with the highest result of 34.52.
Canadian Laurent Dubreil took silver in 34.70, and Marek Kania from Poland seized bronze medal having finished third in 34.76.
It should be reminded that Koshkin came second in the men’s 100m sprint at the recent 2025 Asian Games in Harbin.
Earlier, Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi won a gold medal in the individual all-around event at the 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus, Germany.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.02.2025, 11:37 52601
Kazakhstani gymnast Milad Karimi grabs gold at Cottbus World Cup
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi claimed gold in the individual all-around event at the 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus, Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakhstani came in first after scoring 14.133 points in the men’s all-around event, followed by Kazuki Minami of Japan with 13.666 points and Niccolo Vannucchi of Italy - 13.533 points.
Earlier it was reported that Mikhail Shaidorov had become the second Kazakhstani to win the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships after Denis Ten did it in 2015.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.02.2025, 15:33 52786
Mikhail Shaidorov becomes Four Continents champion, first Kazakhstani to claim the title after 10 years
Tell a friend
Mikhail Shaidorov became the second Kazakhstani to win the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships after Denis Ten did it in 2015, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.
Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov produced a personal best to claim the men’s title at the 2025 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Seoul, South Korea.
Mikhail earned 190.37 points in the men’s free skate and overall 285.10.
Coming in second was Cha Jun-hwan of South Korea with 265.02 points. Jimmy Ma of the US was third after scoring 245.01 points.
Another Kazakhstan came in 19th with a result of 166.34.
Mikhail Shaidorov became the second Kazakhstani to win the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships after Denis Ten won the 2015 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships title.
Elizabet Tursynbayeva claimed silver in the women’s singles event at the 2019 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
03.03.2025, 13:45Kazakhstan set to increase oil refining capacity to 18.5mln tons 03.03.2025, 21:542471Foreign leaders congratulate President Tokayev on the beginning of holy month of Ramadan 03.03.2025, 08:221796Kazakh Foreign Minister Pays First Official Visit to Morocco 03.03.2025, 14:25Issues of Torture Prevention were Discussed at the Dialogue Platform under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan1496Issues of Torture Prevention were Discussed at the Dialogue Platform under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan 03.03.2025, 17:48124637 injured in bus crash in Türkiye's Canakkale province 26.02.2025, 15:5585061President Tokayev holds meeting of Security Council 26.02.2025, 20:5874876President Tokayev instructs PM Bektenov to step up economic diversification 27.02.2025, 09:35Olzhas Bektenov discussed with EDB head Nikolay Podguzov joint implementation of infrastructure projects68286Olzhas Bektenov discussed with EDB head Nikolay Podguzov joint implementation of infrastructure projects 25.02.2025, 13:1663076New Horizons of Cooperation: Kazakhstan and Nigeria Discuss Investments and Technology 25.02.2025, 14:1962831Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Held Political Consultations 06.02.2025, 18:20289126Irakli Kobakhidze invites Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Georgia 11.02.2025, 17:40210456Kazakhstan intends to increase yields in agriculture by introducing digital technologies 11.02.2025, 19:52210456Over 400 thousand tonnes of discounted diesel fuel prepared for agrarians for spring field work 11.02.2025, 16:55209526Agricultural crops area to increase by 518 thousand hectares in Kazakhstan 11.02.2025, 15:57Accuracy of statistical data in agricultural sector, accounting of grain stocks and products in stock funds, veterinary safety. Olzhas Bektenov instructions to solve these issues through full digitalisation209131Accuracy of statistical data in agricultural sector, accounting of grain stocks and products in stock funds, veterinary safety. Olzhas Bektenov instructions to solve these issues through full digitalisation