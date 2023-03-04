03.03.2023, 14:27 996
More than 70 cars became hostages of bad weather in Abai region
03.03.2023, 17:12 1136
First snowdrops bloomed in Almaty
19.02.2023, 09:22 9091
Life hacks from rescuers: how to survive in the winter forest
Rescuers of the Department of Emergency Situations of the East Kazakhstan region conducted exercises to familiarize themselves with the rules of survival in winter conditions, when an avalanche spontaneously descended.
Life hack from lifeguards 1: If you go on a ski trip, then keep in mind that the ointment for lubricating skis is perfect for lighting a fire, because they contain paraffin.
Life Hack 2: On the route, you need to notice a potential source for kindling. Hunting matches, a fire or a turbo lighter are ideal.
10.02.2023, 10:42 17896
EXPO balloon painted in the color of the Turkish flag in Astana
07.02.2023, 22:38 20176
Powerful Earthquakes Strike Turkey and Syria, Killing More Than 5,000 People
04.02.2023, 21:35 24111
Tokayev's visit to Zhambyl region
26.01.2023, 17:07 46001
"Astana Musical" theater performed in the genre of chorus-concert
26.01.2023, 17:05 46071
Pink Flamingos Caught on Camera Returning on Karakol Lake Ahead of Schedule
23.01.2023, 17:41 54286
China celebrates the New Year
