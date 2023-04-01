31.03.2023, 11:12 1251

Beautiful Video In The Bozzhyra Tract

Beautiful Video In The Bozzhyra Tract
Images | Frame from video
Rare in beauty footage was published by Sergey Khachatryan, one of the travelers to Mangystau.

Baby camel with big camel caught on video.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

27.03.2023, 12:20 7231

KNB officers seized over 100 kilograms of heroin

KNB officers seized over 100 kilograms of heroin
Images | KNB RK
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

27.03.2023, 12:17 7336

Kazakhstan national football team sensationally defeated Denmark

Kazakhstan national football team sensationally defeated Denmark
Images | Sports.kz

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

22.03.2023, 00:21 16466

Nomad Stunts Horse Rider Show celebrates Nauryz spring holiday

Nomad Stunts Horse Rider Show celebrates Nauryz spring holiday

Images | telegram / aqorda_resmi

Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

21.03.2023, 12:47 17191

Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday  

Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday
Images | Aqorda
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

19.03.2023, 19:37 18021

Elections of the Majilis and maslikhats deputies held in Kazakhstan

Elections of the Majilis and maslikhats deputies held in Kazakhstan

Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

17.03.2023, 02:45 21636

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Tokayev at the Kulieh residence

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Tokayev at the Kulieh residence
Images | Akorda


 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

13.03.2023, 13:00 25131

Rivers explode in East Kazakhstan region

Rivers explode in East Kazakhstan region
Images | MES RK
More precisely, they produce ice explosions on water bodies to prevent congestion, which is fraught with flooding of settlements.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

09.03.2023, 15:51 34946

Hurricane-Force Wind In Pavlodar Region

Hurricane-Force Wind In Pavlodar Region
Images | MES RK
The wind ripped the roofs off 10 buildings, 3,000 homes were left without electricity in the Pavlodar region.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

 

Most viewed