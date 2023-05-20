17.05.2023, 14:03 1641
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the People's Republic of China for a state visit
Images | Akorda
09.05.2023, 08:00 8916
Fashion Week in Almaty
Images | @omirbek.alibekovich
01.05.2023, 21:03 15601
Almaty celebrates People’s Unity Day
Images | Akimat of Almaty
27.04.2023, 19:00 21841
XXXII session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly
Images | Akorda
21.04.2023, 21:34 28486
State Security Service, Еxclusive Video
Images | Akorda
Today is SSS Day.
The State Security Service ensures the security of the President and reports directly to him.
19.04.2023, 07:39 28361
Kazakhstan saved its Saiga antelope from near extinction
Images | Depositphotos
16.04.2023, 11:32 34471
Easter service at Holy Dormition Cathedral in Astana
15.04.2023, 18:28 35581
Video congratulation on Kozy-Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu Day
Images | rtrk.kz
The Kazakh national holiday known as the Day of Love of Kozy-Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu. The holiday was established in 2011 as a traditional version of Valentine’s Day and is dedicated to the heroes of the Kazakh epic poem of the 13th-14th century titled “Kozy-Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu.”
15.04.2023, 11:23 35221
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan went down to mine in Ulytau region
Images | primeminister.kz
Alikhan Smailov listened to the problematic questions of the miners at a depth of 90 meters underground.
According to the Prime Minister, the government is working on amendments to the current system of social security for persons employed in harmful working conditions, which will allow miners to retire earlier.
