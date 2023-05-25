23.05.2023, 10:06 3301
Turkistan International Airport built in 11 months
24.05.2023, 23:42 1266
National football team of Kazakhstan showed new equipment
Images | kff.kz
It comes in three color sets, yellow for home, blue for guest and black for backup.
The design of the equipment was developed in Creeon and 'Errea Sport'.
Fans voted for the image of national symbols on it.
23.05.2023, 16:16 2986
Dimash Kudaibergen announced the release of a new video
Images | video frame
23.05.2023, 13:53 3416
Big Almaty Ring Road (BAKAD) to open in June 2023
The Big Almaty Ring Road will be opened in mid-June this year, said Margulan Abdirov, Senior Executive Director of the EDB Transport and Infrastructure Directorate.
21.05.2023, 15:44 3551
Theatrical performance at Lotus Park in Xi'an
In honor of the participants of the Central Asia-China summit, a theatrical performance was organized in Lotus Park, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan informs.
17.05.2023, 14:03 5976
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the People's Republic of China for a state visit
Images | Akorda
09.05.2023, 08:00 13256
Fashion Week in Almaty
Images | @omirbek.alibekovich
01.05.2023, 21:03 19941
Almaty celebrates People’s Unity Day
Images | Akimat of Almaty
27.04.2023, 19:00 26126
XXXII session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly
Images | Akorda
