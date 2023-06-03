31.05.2023, 00:06 3731
Shenzhou 16 Launch: Send-off Ceremony
Images | video frame
Tell a friend
A see-off ceremony for the three Shenzhou-16 astronauts set to travel to the China Space Station was held on Tuesday morning at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), CGTN reports.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
02.06.2023, 08:08 1851
Tokayev paying working visit to Almaty
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.05.2023, 23:42 10981
National football team of Kazakhstan showed new equipment
Images | kff.kz
Tell a friend
It comes in three color sets, yellow for home, blue for guest and black for backup.
The design of the equipment was developed in Creeon and 'Errea Sport'.
Fans voted for the image of national symbols on it.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.05.2023, 16:16 12701
Dimash Kudaibergen announced the release of a new video
Images | video frame
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.05.2023, 13:53 13131
Big Almaty Ring Road (BAKAD) to open in June 2023
Tell a friend
The Big Almaty Ring Road will be opened in mid-June this year, said Margulan Abdirov, Senior Executive Director of the EDB Transport and Infrastructure Directorate.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.05.2023, 10:06 13016
Turkistan International Airport built in 11 months
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.05.2023, 15:44 13266
Theatrical performance at Lotus Park in Xi'an
Tell a friend
In honor of the participants of the Central Asia-China summit, a theatrical performance was organized in Lotus Park, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan informs.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.05.2023, 14:03 15691
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the People's Republic of China for a state visit
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.05.2023, 08:00 22856
Fashion Week in Almaty
Images | @omirbek.alibekovich
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
27.05.2023, 12:51Kazakhstan companies can increase manufacturing production by another $46 billion 29.05.2023, 17:2838496Astana Opera’s Double Full House 30.05.2023, 18:5435816President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received credentials from foreign ambassadors 30.05.2023, 19:2235446New head Industrial Development Committee appointed 30.05.2023, 16:10Strict control of infection safety in medical services and other procedures is necessary - Alikhan Smailov on HIV prevention35126Strict control of infection safety in medical services and other procedures is necessary - Alikhan Smailov on HIV prevention 19.05.2023, 20:5868256Kazakhstan's Consulate General inaugurated in Xi'an 05.05.2023, 17:1966166Wages for military rank to grow by 30%, Kazakh President 24.05.2023, 16:5761911KZT240bln to be spent on Balkhash town's development 26.05.2023, 17:4257266Looming energy shortage in Kazakhstan 04.05.2023, 16:3756486Kazakhstan invited to develop oil and gas plays in Tajikistan