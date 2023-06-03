31.05.2023, 00:06 3731

Shenzhou 16 Launch: Send-off Ceremony

Images | video frame
A see-off ceremony for the three Shenzhou-16 astronauts set to travel to the China Space Station was held on Tuesday morning at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), CGTN reports.

 

02.06.2023, 08:08 1851

Tokayev paying working visit to Almaty

Images | Depositphotos









 

24.05.2023, 23:42 10981

National football team of Kazakhstan showed new equipment

Images | kff.kz
It comes in three color sets, yellow for home, blue for guest and black for backup.

The design of the equipment was developed in Creeon and 'Errea Sport'.

Fans voted for the image of national symbols on it.

 

23.05.2023, 16:16 12701

Dimash Kudaibergen announced the release of a new video

Images | video frame
 

23.05.2023, 13:53 13131

Big Almaty Ring Road (BAKAD) to open in June 2023

The Big Almaty Ring Road will be opened in mid-June this year, said Margulan Abdirov, Senior Executive Director of the EDB Transport and Infrastructure Directorate.

 

23.05.2023, 10:06 13016

Turkistan International Airport built in 11 months

21.05.2023, 15:44 13266

Theatrical performance at Lotus Park in Xi'an

In honor of the participants of the Central Asia-China summit, a theatrical performance was organized in Lotus Park, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan informs.

 

17.05.2023, 14:03 15691

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the People's Republic of China for a state visit

Images | Akorda

 

09.05.2023, 08:00 22856

Fashion Week in Almaty

Images | @omirbek.alibekovich


 

