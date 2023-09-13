11.09.2023, 10:21 2526
UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying: Kazakhstan beats Northen Ireland
Images | t.me/ptrkkz
06.09.2023, 19:03 5766
Tokayev visits Almaty region
Images | Akorda
- The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got acquainted with the General Plan of the city of Konayev.
- The Head of State visited the greenhouse complex of Lst Agro LLP, specializing in the cultivation of tomatoes
- Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the exhibition of producers of agricultural goods and building materials
- The President was also presented with a wide range of domestically produced building materials
- Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Republican Olympic Training Base in Almaty region Chapter
- He visited the University named after Suleyman Demirel
01.09.2023, 23:18 10421
Police explain to Almaty residents new rules for using electric scooters
Legal explanatory work takes place in the format of an action, with the participation of volunteers.
On August 30, restrictions for electric scooter drivers came into force.
29.08.2023, 10:29 12311
Elena Rybakina upsets Marta Kostyuk at US Open 2023 Round 1
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakh tennis player Elena Rybakina World No. 4 defeated Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine World No. 37 at the US Open 2023 opening-round match 6:2, 6:1.
Next, Rybakina will play vs the winner of the match between Hungary’s Panna Udvardy and Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.
15.08.2023, 18:32 18876
South Koreans protest Japan's plan to discharge radioactive wastewater into ocean
Anxious about Japan’s impending release of treated nuclear wastewater from the tsunami-damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, hundreds of South Koreans marched in their capital on Saturday. Protesters called for Tokyo to abandon the plans, and expressed anger toward Seoul for endorsing the discharge despite alleged food safety risks, CGTN reports.
Saturday’s rally was the latest of weekslong protests since the International Atomic Energy Agency approved the Japanese discharge plans in July, saying that the process would meet international safety standards and pose negligible environmental and health impacts.
15.08.2023, 17:25 18991
Zambians oppose Japan's plan to discharge nuclear-contaminated wastewater into sea
Japan's push to discharge nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the sea has aroused strong opposition and condemnation from the international community. Local people in Zambia also expressed their views on Japan's plan. They think if Japan insists on discharging nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the sea, there will be many impacts on human health and biodiversity, CGTN reports.
07.08.2023, 14:48 31146
Child was rescued in one of Astana pools
Dramatic video shows, how an unconscious boy lying under water is pulled out by a rescue girl. After that, he is intercepted by a man and a woman rushes to his aid, who made the child cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
Now nothing threatens the life and health of the boy. The parents expressed their gratitude to everyone who participated in the rescue of their child.
02.08.2023, 12:41 28906
First supermoon in August illuminates night skies in Almaty
31.07.2023, 16:14 30856
Circuito de Getxo: Alexey Lutsenko wins, Simone Velasco is third
Images | instagram/astanaqazaqstanteam
Astana Qazaqstan Team lived a nice day at the Circuit de Getxo, a one-day race in Spain. After a very active race and a phenomenal teamwork, the National champion of Kazakhstan Alexey Lutsenko took a solo win, while the Italian champion Simone Velasco finished third.
It was such a good day for us as a team, we were focused from the start, we had a great motivation and, finally, all our work paid off. I want to thank my teammates for a great support and absolutely amazing job during the day and, especially, in the final. Yevgeniy Fedorov and Simone Velasco were just incredible today!", - said Alexey Lutsenko.
