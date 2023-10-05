03.10.2023, 21:20 1761

Journalists visited investment projects of the Belt and Road Initiative

Images | teementiy
 

26.09.2023, 21:58 10006

Snow falls in East Kazakhstan

Images | instagram/markakol2023
Users post photos and videos of snow-covered streets of the East Kazakhstan region.


 

22.09.2023, 20:27 12636

Chinese astronauts deliver lecture from space station

Images | Xinhua/Ju Huanzong
The fourth live class from China's space station was held on Thursday afternoon, delivered by the Shenzhou-16 astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao to students on Earth, Xinhua reports.


Five classrooms are set on the ground, including one at the Beihang University in Beijing.

This was the first science lecture delivered from the Mengtian lab module of the Tiangong space station and the fourth in the "Tiangong Class" series.

 

15.09.2023, 19:13 16046

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Tajikistan

Images | Akorda

Акорда

Акорда

Акорда

 

11.09.2023, 10:21 19801

UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying: Kazakhstan beats Northen Ireland

Images | t.me/ptrkkz


 

06.09.2023, 19:03 23061

Tokayev visits Almaty region

Images | Akorda
  • The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got acquainted with the General Plan of the city of Konayev.
  • The Head of State visited the greenhouse complex of Lst Agro LLP, specializing in the cultivation of tomatoes
  • Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the exhibition of producers of agricultural goods and building materials
  • The President was also presented with a wide range of domestically produced building materials
  • Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Republican Olympic Training Base in Almaty region Chapter
  • He visited the University named after Suleyman Demirel

 

01.09.2023, 23:18 27716

Police explain to Almaty residents new rules for using electric scooters

Legal explanatory work takes place in the format of an action, with the participation of volunteers.

On August 30, restrictions for electric scooter drivers came into force.

 

29.08.2023, 10:29 29606

Elena Rybakina upsets Marta Kostyuk at US Open 2023 Round 1

Images | ktf.kz
Kazakh tennis player Elena Rybakina World No. 4 defeated Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine World No. 37 at the US Open 2023 opening-round match 6:2, 6:1.

Next, Rybakina will play vs the winner of the match between Hungary’s Panna Udvardy and Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

 

15.08.2023, 18:32 36106

South Koreans protest Japan's plan to discharge radioactive wastewater into ocean

Anxious about Japan’s impending release of treated nuclear wastewater from the tsunami-damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, hundreds of South Koreans marched in their capital on Saturday. Protesters called for Tokyo to abandon the plans, and expressed anger toward Seoul for endorsing the discharge despite alleged food safety risks, CGTN reports.

Saturday’s rally was the latest of weekslong protests since the International Atomic Energy Agency approved the Japanese discharge plans in July, saying that the process would meet international safety standards and pose negligible environmental and health impacts.



 

