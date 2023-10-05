03.10.2023, 21:20 1761
Journalists visited investment projects of the Belt and Road Initiative
26.09.2023, 21:58 10006
Snow falls in East Kazakhstan
Users post photos and videos of snow-covered streets of the East Kazakhstan region.
22.09.2023, 20:27 12636
Chinese astronauts deliver lecture from space station
The fourth live class from China's space station was held on Thursday afternoon, delivered by the Shenzhou-16 astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao to students on Earth, Xinhua reports.
Five classrooms are set on the ground, including one at the Beihang University in Beijing.
This was the first science lecture delivered from the Mengtian lab module of the Tiangong space station and the fourth in the "Tiangong Class" series.
15.09.2023, 19:13 16046
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Tajikistan
11.09.2023, 10:21 19801
UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying: Kazakhstan beats Northen Ireland
06.09.2023, 19:03 23061
Tokayev visits Almaty region
- The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got acquainted with the General Plan of the city of Konayev.
- The Head of State visited the greenhouse complex of Lst Agro LLP, specializing in the cultivation of tomatoes
- Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the exhibition of producers of agricultural goods and building materials
- The President was also presented with a wide range of domestically produced building materials
- Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Republican Olympic Training Base in Almaty region Chapter
- He visited the University named after Suleyman Demirel
01.09.2023, 23:18 27716
Police explain to Almaty residents new rules for using electric scooters
Legal explanatory work takes place in the format of an action, with the participation of volunteers.
On August 30, restrictions for electric scooter drivers came into force.
29.08.2023, 10:29 29606
Elena Rybakina upsets Marta Kostyuk at US Open 2023 Round 1
Kazakh tennis player Elena Rybakina World No. 4 defeated Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine World No. 37 at the US Open 2023 opening-round match 6:2, 6:1.
Next, Rybakina will play vs the winner of the match between Hungary’s Panna Udvardy and Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.
15.08.2023, 18:32 36106
South Koreans protest Japan's plan to discharge radioactive wastewater into ocean
Anxious about Japan’s impending release of treated nuclear wastewater from the tsunami-damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, hundreds of South Koreans marched in their capital on Saturday. Protesters called for Tokyo to abandon the plans, and expressed anger toward Seoul for endorsing the discharge despite alleged food safety risks, CGTN reports.
Saturday’s rally was the latest of weekslong protests since the International Atomic Energy Agency approved the Japanese discharge plans in July, saying that the process would meet international safety standards and pose negligible environmental and health impacts.
