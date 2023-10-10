Tell a friend

As of yet, at least 2,053 people have been killed as a result of the natural disaster and another 9,240 people have received injuries, according to the report. The earthquakes destroyed or damaged 1,329 houses.









The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said Saturday that several earthquakes with a maximum magnitude of 6.4 hit western Afghanistan.









The quake's epicenter was located approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Herat city, as reported by the United States Geological Survey. Following the initial earthquake, three powerful aftershocks were recorded, measuring magnitudes of 6.3, 5.9, and 5.5, as well as several smaller aftershocks.



