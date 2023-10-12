Images | Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry

Tell a friend

The Kazakh students won top honors and set a record at the FIRST GLOBAL CHALLENGE, the world’s largest robotics championships held in Singapore, press service of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry reports. The Kazakh team once again confirmed its championship title won last year in Geneva.





The Kazakh team consisted of the students of the Almaty Nazarbayev Intellectual School.





The FIRST Global Challenge is an Olympics-style, international robotics competition that takes place in a different country each year. This year it brought together over 190 nations from all over the world.



