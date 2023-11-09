08.11.2023, 20:20 1481
Earthquake relief operation underway in Nepal
Images
Nepali authorities have intensified their efforts to distribute relief aid and assess the impact of a magnitude-6.4 earthquake that struck the area on November 3.
The powerful quake jolted Jajarkot and Rukum West districts at 11:47 p.m. local time on November 3, at a depth of 10 to 15 km.
During a cabinet meeting on November 4, the Nepalese government agreed to provide relief supplies, including food and tents, to the affected areas from that day onward.
08.11.2023, 21:58 1331
Cutting-Edge Tech Shines at the Light of Internet Expo
Images
The 2023 World Internet Conference is currently taking place in Wuzhen, eastern China's Zhejiang Province. Cutting-edge science and technology are on display at the Light of Internet Expo, one of the forum’s side events.
25.10.2023, 08:10 9546
Festive concerts dedicated to the Republic Day held in Kazakhstan
Images
11.10.2023, 11:32 27496
Kazakh students win FIRST Global Challenge top honors
Images
The Kazakh students won top honors and set a record at the FIRST GLOBAL CHALLENGE, the world’s largest robotics championships held in Singapore, press service of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry reports. The Kazakh team once again confirmed its championship title won last year in Geneva.
The Kazakh team consisted of the students of the Almaty Nazarbayev Intellectual School.
The FIRST Global Challenge is an Olympics-style, international robotics competition that takes place in a different country each year. This year it brought together over 190 nations from all over the world.
09.10.2023, 13:32 37171
Death Toll From Afghanistan Earthquakes Exceeds 2,000 People: Reports
As of yet, at least 2,053 people have been killed as a result of the natural disaster and another 9,240 people have received injuries, according to the report. The earthquakes destroyed or damaged 1,329 houses.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said Saturday that several earthquakes with a maximum magnitude of 6.4 hit western Afghanistan.
The quake's epicenter was located approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Herat city, as reported by the United States Geological Survey. Following the initial earthquake, three powerful aftershocks were recorded, measuring magnitudes of 6.3, 5.9, and 5.5, as well as several smaller aftershocks.
09.10.2023, 10:27 37381
Israel approves 'state of war' situation, greenlights 'significant military steps'
The authorities of Israel have approved a previously announced decision to put the country in a "state of war," which means the start of major military operations.
Last night, the Security Cabinet approved the war situation and, to this end, the taking of significant military steps, as per Article 40 of Basic Law: The Government," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s press office said in a statement on Sunday.
The war that was forced on the State of Israel in a murderous terrorist assault from the Gaza Strip began at 06:00 yesterday (Saturday, 7 October 2023)," the statement added.
05.10.2023, 22:11 47831
Shenzhen and Hong Kong present joint drone show for first time on China's National Day
Shenzhen and Hong Kong presented joint drone shows for the first time on October 1 to celebrate the founding of the People's Republic of China 74 years ago. Over 24,000 drones lit up the night sky, CGTN reports.
05.10.2023, 09:40 48021
China launches Yaogan-33 04: A new remote sensing satellite
China sent a new remote sensing satellite, Yaogan-33 04, into space on Wednesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. The satellite was launched by a Long March-4C carrier rocket at 4:15 a.m. and has entered the planned orbit successfully. It will be used for scientific experiments, land resources surveys, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and relief, CGTN reports.
This was the 489th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.
03.10.2023, 21:20 50116
Journalists visited investment projects of the Belt and Road Initiative
Images
