04.12.2023
Erhu player Li Chao brings modern twist to folk classics
Next we meet Li Chao, an erhu player from the China National Traditional Orchestra, who is on a mission to adapt folk music in an innovative way and make it more attractive for modern audiences. And his fusion styles have garnered many young fans.
29.11.2023
Flights to Ust-Kamenogorsk canceled due to heavy fog
In the regional center, there is either fog or smog. Motorists complain about limited visibility on the roads. In the morning, due to unfavorable weather conditions, some flights to Ust-Kamenogorsk were canceled.
27.11.2023
Winter Storm aftermath with Hurricane force winds in the Sevastopol Port, Crimean Peninsula
A severe storm in Sevastopol and the Crimean peninsula left nearly two million people in Russia and Ukraine without power due to hurricane-force winds, snowfall, and heavy rains. These conditions disrupted electricity lines and caused widespread flooding. The Black Sea coast of Russia experienced huge waves and winds over 140 km/h, Euronews reports.
The Russian energy ministry reported power outages affecting regions including Dagestan, Krasnodar, Rostov, and occupied Ukrainian territories. In Crimea, one of the hardest-hit areas, efforts were underway to restore power within two days. The region faced unprecedented wind and wave conditions, with parts of the coastal highway and ferry services in Sevastopol suspended. Train services on the Black Sea coast were also disrupted, and oil loading at Novorossiysk port was halted. Further downpours were expected in Sevastopol and Sochi on the Black Sea coast.
20.11.2023
Storm wind passed through the cities of Kazakhstan
Employees of the Department of Emergency Situations of Pavlodar region registered 42 breakdowns of the roofs of buildings. Electricity was cut off in 100 settlements, of which 60 were restored, the Department of Emergency Situations reports.
In Karaganda, strong storm winds tore off roofs, knocked down trees, damaged bus stops and cars. Electricity was cut off in some parts of the city.
In Astana, a resident of the city was injured due to strong winds. An advertising banner fell on the woman, she was hospitalized, and after being examined by doctors, she was allowed to go home, the mayor's office said.
Over the past day, employees of the Department of Emergency Situations of Astana went 28 times on 3 unconfirmed facts, 10 cases of burning, 12 emergency rescue operations. Utilities and the akimat are eliminating the consequences of the disaster and are carrying out restoration work.
14.11.2023
Intense eruptive activity starts at Italy’s Mount Etna
08.11.2023
Cutting-Edge Tech Shines at the Light of Internet Expo
The 2023 World Internet Conference is currently taking place in Wuzhen, eastern China's Zhejiang Province. Cutting-edge science and technology are on display at the Light of Internet Expo, one of the forum’s side events.
08.11.2023
Earthquake relief operation underway in Nepal
Nepali authorities have intensified their efforts to distribute relief aid and assess the impact of a magnitude-6.4 earthquake that struck the area on November 3.
The powerful quake jolted Jajarkot and Rukum West districts at 11:47 p.m. local time on November 3, at a depth of 10 to 15 km.
During a cabinet meeting on November 4, the Nepalese government agreed to provide relief supplies, including food and tents, to the affected areas from that day onward.
25.10.2023
Festive concerts dedicated to the Republic Day held in Kazakhstan
11.10.2023
Kazakh students win FIRST Global Challenge top honors
The Kazakh students won top honors and set a record at the FIRST GLOBAL CHALLENGE, the world’s largest robotics championships held in Singapore, press service of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry reports. The Kazakh team once again confirmed its championship title won last year in Geneva.
The Kazakh team consisted of the students of the Almaty Nazarbayev Intellectual School.
The FIRST Global Challenge is an Olympics-style, international robotics competition that takes place in a different country each year. This year it brought together over 190 nations from all over the world.
