Images | Screenshot from video

Tell a friend

China Media Group (CMG) unveiled the official theme and logo for the 2024 Spring Festival Gala on Saturday, ahead of the upcoming Year of the Dragon beginning in February 2024.





The logo of the Spring Festival Gala uses the character "龘," meaning "the soaring of the dragons", as the main visual symbol. The chosen character is a metaphor to depict the thriving 1.4 billion Chinese people, as the dragon has evolved into a spiritual symbol and totem for the Chinese people over thousands of years.









Inspired by an ancient Chinese seal script style, the design is solemn, balanced, upright and symmetrical, highlighting a cultural atmosphere that is grand and vigorous.





Designed by Gu Yongjiang, who is the logo designer for China's lunar exploration program and planetary exploration project, the seal logo for the gala is also styled with a metallic, golden luster that looks like a chip, bridging the past and the present with the future, from an ancient Chinese character to cutting-edge modern technology.