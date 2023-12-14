14.12.2023, 00:50 1311
Swan rescued from frozen in Taraz
On Wednesday, rescuers in the Zhambyl region received a message asking for help in rescuing a swan trapped in ice in a park.
Rescuers of the rescue squad arrived at the scene. Putting on a diving suit, Aidos Abilda descended into the icy water, rescued the swan and helped it reach the nesting site located in the pond.
06.12.2023, 19:40 17456
Interview with designer of 2024 Spring Festival Gala "dragon" logo
China Media Group (CMG) unveiled the official theme and logo for the 2024 Spring Festival Gala on Saturday, ahead of the upcoming Year of the Dragon beginning in February 2024.
The logo of the Spring Festival Gala uses the character "龘," meaning "the soaring of the dragons", as the main visual symbol. The chosen character is a metaphor to depict the thriving 1.4 billion Chinese people, as the dragon has evolved into a spiritual symbol and totem for the Chinese people over thousands of years.
Inspired by an ancient Chinese seal script style, the design is solemn, balanced, upright and symmetrical, highlighting a cultural atmosphere that is grand and vigorous.
Designed by Gu Yongjiang, who is the logo designer for China's lunar exploration program and planetary exploration project, the seal logo for the gala is also styled with a metallic, golden luster that looks like a chip, bridging the past and the present with the future, from an ancient Chinese character to cutting-edge modern technology.
06.12.2023, 09:34 17616
At least 14 dead, 35 injured in bus crash in Thailand
At least 14 people were killed and 35 others injured when a tour bus crashed in Thailand, local media reported on Tuesday. The bus, carrying 46 passengers and three staff, ran off the road and crashed into a tree on at around 1 a.m. local time. Investigations into the cause of the accident are underway.
04.12.2023, 09:25 24326
Erhu player Li Chao brings modern twist to folk classics
Next we meet Li Chao, an erhu player from the China National Traditional Orchestra, who is on a mission to adapt folk music in an innovative way and make it more attractive for modern audiences. And his fusion styles have garnered many young fans.
29.11.2023, 22:18 36186
Flights to Ust-Kamenogorsk canceled due to heavy fog
In the regional center, there is either fog or smog. Motorists complain about limited visibility on the roads. In the morning, due to unfavorable weather conditions, some flights to Ust-Kamenogorsk were canceled.
27.11.2023, 22:52 38306
Winter Storm aftermath with Hurricane force winds in the Sevastopol Port, Crimean Peninsula
A severe storm in Sevastopol and the Crimean peninsula left nearly two million people in Russia and Ukraine without power due to hurricane-force winds, snowfall, and heavy rains. These conditions disrupted electricity lines and caused widespread flooding. The Black Sea coast of Russia experienced huge waves and winds over 140 km/h, Euronews reports.
The Russian energy ministry reported power outages affecting regions including Dagestan, Krasnodar, Rostov, and occupied Ukrainian territories. In Crimea, one of the hardest-hit areas, efforts were underway to restore power within two days. The region faced unprecedented wind and wave conditions, with parts of the coastal highway and ferry services in Sevastopol suspended. Train services on the Black Sea coast were also disrupted, and oil loading at Novorossiysk port was halted. Further downpours were expected in Sevastopol and Sochi on the Black Sea coast.
20.11.2023, 10:23 46641
Storm wind passed through the cities of Kazakhstan
Employees of the Department of Emergency Situations of Pavlodar region registered 42 breakdowns of the roofs of buildings. Electricity was cut off in 100 settlements, of which 60 were restored, the Department of Emergency Situations reports.
In Karaganda, strong storm winds tore off roofs, knocked down trees, damaged bus stops and cars. Electricity was cut off in some parts of the city.
In Astana, a resident of the city was injured due to strong winds. An advertising banner fell on the woman, she was hospitalized, and after being examined by doctors, she was allowed to go home, the mayor's office said.
Over the past day, employees of the Department of Emergency Situations of Astana went 28 times on 3 unconfirmed facts, 10 cases of burning, 12 emergency rescue operations. Utilities and the akimat are eliminating the consequences of the disaster and are carrying out restoration work.
14.11.2023, 11:19 54181
Intense eruptive activity starts at Italy’s Mount Etna
08.11.2023, 21:58 67291
Cutting-Edge Tech Shines at the Light of Internet Expo
The 2023 World Internet Conference is currently taking place in Wuzhen, eastern China's Zhejiang Province. Cutting-edge science and technology are on display at the Light of Internet Expo, one of the forum’s side events.
