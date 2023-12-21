18.12.2023, 09:58 5781
UFC 296: Kazakhstani Rakhmonov wins over Thompson ahead-of-time
Images | sports.kz
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
19.12.2023, 10:11 5591
Midnight earthquake death toll rises to 111 in NW China
Images | Xinhua/Ma Xiping
Tell a friend
The 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted an ethnic county in northwest China's Gansu Province midnight Monday has killed 111 people in Gansu and neighboring Qinghai Province, according to local earthquake relief headquarters, Xinhua reports.
According to China Earthquake Networks Center, the quake jolted at 11:59 p.m. Monday and has a focal depth of 10 km. The epicenter Liugou Township is about 8 km from the county seat of Jishishan Bao'an, Dongxiang, Sala Autonomous County in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu.
Witnesses told Xinhua the earthquake has caused damages on houses, roads and other infrastructures. Several villages have suffered power failures and disruption of water.
According to local meteorological authorities, the daily low temperature in Jishishan is reported to reach minus 10 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
The 6.2-magnitude #earthquake that jolted Jishishan county in Northwest #China's Gansu province late Monday evening has killed 100 people in the province and 11 people in Qinghai province, according to official data. pic.twitter.com/QoxlVe54kb— Ifeng News (@IFENG__official) December 19, 2023
The provincial fire and rescue department has sent 580 rescuers aided with 88 fire engines, 12 search and rescue dogs, more than 10,000 sets of equipment to the disaster area.
The railway authority has suspended passenger and cargo trains passing through the quake zone and ordered a safety check of railway tracks.
Hu Changsheng, Party chief of Gansu, and Ren Zhenhe, governor of Gansu, have rushed to the disaster area to command rescue and relief.
Rescue efforts are underway in earthquake-affected regions in Jishishan County, Gansu Province.— Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) December 19, 2023
The nighttime temperature, reaching around minus 12 degrees Celsius, coupled with the challenging plateau climate, has added difficulties to the rescue operations. pic.twitter.com/qVcKYbNmYg
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.12.2023, 16:50 10506
Documentary film “Kazakhs of Xinjiang”
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.12.2023, 00:50 12386
Swan rescued from frozen in Taraz
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
On Wednesday, rescuers in the Zhambyl region received a message asking for help in rescuing a swan trapped in ice in a park.
Rescuers of the rescue squad arrived at the scene. Putting on a diving suit, Aidos Abilda descended into the icy water, rescued the swan and helped it reach the nesting site located in the pond.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.12.2023, 19:40 28556
Interview with designer of 2024 Spring Festival Gala "dragon" logo
Images | Screenshot from video
Tell a friend
China Media Group (CMG) unveiled the official theme and logo for the 2024 Spring Festival Gala on Saturday, ahead of the upcoming Year of the Dragon beginning in February 2024.
The logo of the Spring Festival Gala uses the character "龘," meaning "the soaring of the dragons", as the main visual symbol. The chosen character is a metaphor to depict the thriving 1.4 billion Chinese people, as the dragon has evolved into a spiritual symbol and totem for the Chinese people over thousands of years.
Inspired by an ancient Chinese seal script style, the design is solemn, balanced, upright and symmetrical, highlighting a cultural atmosphere that is grand and vigorous.
Designed by Gu Yongjiang, who is the logo designer for China's lunar exploration program and planetary exploration project, the seal logo for the gala is also styled with a metallic, golden luster that looks like a chip, bridging the past and the present with the future, from an ancient Chinese character to cutting-edge modern technology.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.12.2023, 09:34 28716
At least 14 dead, 35 injured in bus crash in Thailand
Images | Screenshot from video
Tell a friend
At least 14 people were killed and 35 others injured when a tour bus crashed in Thailand, local media reported on Tuesday. The bus, carrying 46 passengers and three staff, ran off the road and crashed into a tree on at around 1 a.m. local time. Investigations into the cause of the accident are underway.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.12.2023, 09:25 35426
Erhu player Li Chao brings modern twist to folk classics
Images | Screenshot from video
Tell a friend
Next we meet Li Chao, an erhu player from the China National Traditional Orchestra, who is on a mission to adapt folk music in an innovative way and make it more attractive for modern audiences. And his fusion styles have garnered many young fans.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.11.2023, 22:18 47286
Flights to Ust-Kamenogorsk canceled due to heavy fog
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
In the regional center, there is either fog or smog. Motorists complain about limited visibility on the roads. In the morning, due to unfavorable weather conditions, some flights to Ust-Kamenogorsk were canceled.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.11.2023, 22:52 49386
Winter Storm aftermath with Hurricane force winds in the Sevastopol Port, Crimean Peninsula
Tell a friend
A severe storm in Sevastopol and the Crimean peninsula left nearly two million people in Russia and Ukraine without power due to hurricane-force winds, snowfall, and heavy rains. These conditions disrupted electricity lines and caused widespread flooding. The Black Sea coast of Russia experienced huge waves and winds over 140 km/h, Euronews reports.
The Russian energy ministry reported power outages affecting regions including Dagestan, Krasnodar, Rostov, and occupied Ukrainian territories. In Crimea, one of the hardest-hit areas, efforts were underway to restore power within two days. The region faced unprecedented wind and wave conditions, with parts of the coastal highway and ferry services in Sevastopol suspended. Train services on the Black Sea coast were also disrupted, and oil loading at Novorossiysk port was halted. Further downpours were expected in Sevastopol and Sochi on the Black Sea coast.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
21.12.2023, 11:01Kazakhstan starts building new railroad to China: cargo turnover to increase by another 20 mln tons 21.12.2023, 10:014931Head of State met with business reps 21.12.2023, 12:042126UNGA unanimously adopts resolution to rehabilitate Semipalatinsk region 21.12.2023, 13:05956Regular flight Beijing - Bishkek to be launched on January 24 21.12.2023, 14:40746Israel announces evacuation in southern Gaza Strip - UN Office 14.12.2023, 09:2675711Complex for production of unique nitrogen-containing fertilizer to be built in Aktau 15.12.2023, 08:1071231Kazakhstan repatriates almost all of its citizens from Gaza - Foreign Ministry 14.12.2023, 19:1470716Tokayev receives Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dossayev 15.12.2023, 20:0167436Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population names chief of staff 14.12.2023, 11:33Outcomes of Kazakh-Finnish Cooperation in 2023 Discussed and Plans for Future Outlined at Political Consultations in Helsinki65376Outcomes of Kazakh-Finnish Cooperation in 2023 Discussed and Plans for Future Outlined at Political Consultations in Helsinki 24.11.2023, 18:49159591Tokayev: Kazakhstan strives to make considerable contribution to ensuring food security 24.11.2023, 12:15146546Arman Shakkaliev held a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Kapujiu 27.11.2023, 21:33142726Kazakh President receives Vice Premier of the State Council of China 28.11.2023, 10:27140846Kazakhstan took part in the Second Meeting of States Parties to the TPNW 27.11.2023, 15:27140556Head of State receives Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and CEO of AD Ports Group