13.02.2024, 14:20 891
Scary Video Shows Blocks Of Ice Falling From High-Rise House In Almaty
Images | Depositphotos
Residents of the 6th microdistrict of Almaty sent a video to Kazakhstan Today news agency, which captured the moment of ice falling from the roof of a house.
A fallen block of ice and snow broke the bench and trees. Fortunately, no one was injured.
11.02.2024, 22:43 1776
9 regions shut down roads due to weather deterioration
Images | Depositphotos
Due to the worsening weather conditions, traffic restrictions have been introduced on 12 sections of roads of republican significance in nine regions of Kazakhstan
Traffic was restricted:
- Aktobe region - 3 plots
- Almaty region - 1 plot
- Atyrau region - 1 plot
- East Kazakhstan region - 1 plot
- Zhambyl region - 1 plot
- Kostanay region - 1 plot
- Kyzylorda region - 1 plot
- Turkestan region - 2 sites
- Ulytau region - 1 plot
06.02.2024, 10:34 6576
Death toll hits 122 in central Chile forest fires
Images | Xinhua
Raging forest fires in central Chile's Valparaiso region have claimed at least 122 lives, the Chilean government said Monday, Xinhua reports.
According to the South American country's forensics agency, the Legal Medical Service, only 32 of the fatal victims have been identified, while teams of experts have performed 40 autopsies.
Fires sparked Friday in different locations have burned more than 11,000 hectares in Valparaiso, and between 3,000 and 6,000 homes have suffered some degree of damage.
The causes of the fires are still under investigation amid an ongoing heat wave hitting Chile this summer in the Southern Hemisphere.
Authorities declared a state of emergency to deploy military troops to help control the fires and channel extra resources to the region.
This is the worst tragedy hitting Chile since a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami claimed 525 lives and left 23 missing in 2010, according to official figures.
31.01.2024, 10:53 10791
Tigers in Almaty Zoo
Images | instagram/mihailsorokoumov54
The oldest tiger came here from the Perm Zoo as a one-year-old baby, now he is 13 years old now. He is a member of the international program for the conservation of Amur tigers.
According to the same program, specialists found him a young tigress Tasha from the Moscow Zoo.
Nur and Nadezhda came from the Baku Zoo, and Bentley from the Astana Circus.
21.01.2024, 10:16 16676
Epiphany bathing in Kazakhstan
Images | mitropolia.kz
15.01.2024, 11:19 25451
Volcano erupts in Iceland, flowing lava reaches fishing town
Images | Frame from video
A volcano erupted in southwest Iceland on Sunday, with molten lava flows reaching the outskirts of a small fishing town by midafternoon, setting some houses alight, although the town was evacuated earlier and no people were in danger, authorities said.
Fountains of molten rock and smoke spewed from fissures in the ground across a wide area stretching to the town of Grindavik, where at least one house had caught fire, live video published by daily Morgunbladid showed.
10.01.2024, 20:19 31856
Blooming snowdrop flowers in winter Almaty mountain
Nature never ceases to amaze. January 2024 turned out to be very warm and snowless for Almaty residents. Unprecedented pictures of spring flowers in winter were shared by Kazakh photographer Dmitry Dotsenko.
05.01.2024, 18:10 43796
Harbin Ice-Snow World opens in NE China
Images | Xinhua/Xie Jianfei
The renowned Harbin Ice-Snow World opened to the public. Over 1,000 appealing ice and snow landscapes and sculptures have been built in the park for people to enjoy. The park aims to integrate arts, culture, performance, architecture and sports to showcase the charm of ice and snow.
01.01.2024, 17:13 51536
Dimash Qudaibergen sings the national anthem of Kazakhstan
Dimash performed the anthem in a Chord accompanied by a symphony orchestra.
