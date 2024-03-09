07.03.2024, 22:06 1776
Tulip Fields In The Netherlands
04.03.2024, 16:45 5841
Quake felt in Almaty, shake alerts sound off
Today people in Almaty city felt an earthquake, shake alerts sounded off.
The earthquake was registered at 11:22 a.m., the emergency department of the city reports.
The quake was centered 31 km south of Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan.
The energy class is 13.2. The MPV 6.1 Magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km. Tremors registered an intensity of 5 on the MSK 64 scale were felt in the city of Almaty and 2 in Zhetysu region causing people to flee their homes.
03.03.2024, 10:04 6326
Wildfires are raging in Texas
Wildfires continued to rage out of control in the Texas Panhandle on Thursday, scorching nearly 1.2 million acres of land so far, making it the largest blaze in state history, according to forestry officials
13.02.2024, 14:20 17986
Scary Video Shows Blocks Of Ice Falling From High-Rise House In Almaty
Residents of the 6th microdistrict of Almaty sent a video to Kazakhstan Today news agency, which captured the moment of ice falling from the roof of a house.
A fallen block of ice and snow broke the bench and trees. Fortunately, no one was injured.
11.02.2024, 22:43 18871
9 regions shut down roads due to weather deterioration
Due to the worsening weather conditions, traffic restrictions have been introduced on 12 sections of roads of republican significance in nine regions of Kazakhstan
Traffic was restricted:
- Aktobe region - 3 plots
- Almaty region - 1 plot
- Atyrau region - 1 plot
- East Kazakhstan region - 1 plot
- Zhambyl region - 1 plot
- Kostanay region - 1 plot
- Kyzylorda region - 1 plot
- Turkestan region - 2 sites
- Ulytau region - 1 plot
06.02.2024, 10:34 23671
Death toll hits 122 in central Chile forest fires
Raging forest fires in central Chile's Valparaiso region have claimed at least 122 lives, the Chilean government said Monday, Xinhua reports.
According to the South American country's forensics agency, the Legal Medical Service, only 32 of the fatal victims have been identified, while teams of experts have performed 40 autopsies.
Fires sparked Friday in different locations have burned more than 11,000 hectares in Valparaiso, and between 3,000 and 6,000 homes have suffered some degree of damage.
The causes of the fires are still under investigation amid an ongoing heat wave hitting Chile this summer in the Southern Hemisphere.
Authorities declared a state of emergency to deploy military troops to help control the fires and channel extra resources to the region.
This is the worst tragedy hitting Chile since a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami claimed 525 lives and left 23 missing in 2010, according to official figures.
31.01.2024, 10:53 27886
Tigers in Almaty Zoo
The oldest tiger came here from the Perm Zoo as a one-year-old baby, now he is 13 years old now. He is a member of the international program for the conservation of Amur tigers.
According to the same program, specialists found him a young tigress Tasha from the Moscow Zoo.
Nur and Nadezhda came from the Baku Zoo, and Bentley from the Astana Circus.
21.01.2024, 10:16 33771
Epiphany bathing in Kazakhstan
15.01.2024, 11:19 42541
Volcano erupts in Iceland, flowing lava reaches fishing town
A volcano erupted in southwest Iceland on Sunday, with molten lava flows reaching the outskirts of a small fishing town by midafternoon, setting some houses alight, although the town was evacuated earlier and no people were in danger, authorities said.
Fountains of molten rock and smoke spewed from fissures in the ground across a wide area stretching to the town of Grindavik, where at least one house had caught fire, live video published by daily Morgunbladid showed.
