15.03.2024, 22:12 451
Two bear cubs born in Almaty zoo
Images | Depositphotos
A pair of Tian Shan white-clawed bears, Gerda and Kurmanbek, gave birth to two cubs on December 29, 2023.
Mom and cubs are doing well. Gerda is a very caring, responsible and experienced mother.
07.03.2024, 22:06 9186
Tulip Fields In The Netherlands
Images | Depositphotos
04.03.2024, 16:45 13231
Quake felt in Almaty, shake alerts sound off
Today people in Almaty city felt an earthquake, shake alerts sounded off.
The earthquake was registered at 11:22 a.m., the emergency department of the city reports.
The quake was centered 31 km south of Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan.
The energy class is 13.2. The MPV 6.1 Magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km. Tremors registered an intensity of 5 on the MSK 64 scale were felt in the city of Almaty and 2 in Zhetysu region causing people to flee their homes.
03.03.2024, 10:04 13716
Wildfires are raging in Texas
Images | Depositphotos
Wildfires continued to rage out of control in the Texas Panhandle on Thursday, scorching nearly 1.2 million acres of land so far, making it the largest blaze in state history, according to forestry officials
13.02.2024, 14:20 25376
Scary Video Shows Blocks Of Ice Falling From High-Rise House In Almaty
Images | Depositphotos
Residents of the 6th microdistrict of Almaty sent a video to Kazakhstan Today news agency, which captured the moment of ice falling from the roof of a house.
A fallen block of ice and snow broke the bench and trees. Fortunately, no one was injured.
11.02.2024, 22:43 26261
9 regions shut down roads due to weather deterioration
Images | Depositphotos
Due to the worsening weather conditions, traffic restrictions have been introduced on 12 sections of roads of republican significance in nine regions of Kazakhstan
Traffic was restricted:
- Aktobe region - 3 plots
- Almaty region - 1 plot
- Atyrau region - 1 plot
- East Kazakhstan region - 1 plot
- Zhambyl region - 1 plot
- Kostanay region - 1 plot
- Kyzylorda region - 1 plot
- Turkestan region - 2 sites
- Ulytau region - 1 plot
06.02.2024, 10:34 31061
Death toll hits 122 in central Chile forest fires
Images | Xinhua
Raging forest fires in central Chile's Valparaiso region have claimed at least 122 lives, the Chilean government said Monday, Xinhua reports.
According to the South American country's forensics agency, the Legal Medical Service, only 32 of the fatal victims have been identified, while teams of experts have performed 40 autopsies.
Fires sparked Friday in different locations have burned more than 11,000 hectares in Valparaiso, and between 3,000 and 6,000 homes have suffered some degree of damage.
The causes of the fires are still under investigation amid an ongoing heat wave hitting Chile this summer in the Southern Hemisphere.
Authorities declared a state of emergency to deploy military troops to help control the fires and channel extra resources to the region.
This is the worst tragedy hitting Chile since a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami claimed 525 lives and left 23 missing in 2010, according to official figures.
31.01.2024, 10:53 35276
Tigers in Almaty Zoo
Images | instagram/mihailsorokoumov54
The oldest tiger came here from the Perm Zoo as a one-year-old baby, now he is 13 years old now. He is a member of the international program for the conservation of Amur tigers.
According to the same program, specialists found him a young tigress Tasha from the Moscow Zoo.
Nur and Nadezhda came from the Baku Zoo, and Bentley from the Astana Circus.
21.01.2024, 10:16 41161
Epiphany bathing in Kazakhstan
Images | mitropolia.kz
