Today people in Almaty city felt an earthquake, shake alerts sounded off.





The earthquake was registered at 11:22 a.m., the emergency department of the city reports.









The quake was centered 31 km south of Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan.





The energy class is 13.2. The MPV 6.1 Magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km. Tremors registered an intensity of 5 on the MSK 64 scale were felt in the city of Almaty and 2 in Zhetysu region causing people to flee their homes.



