09.04.2024, 10:14 1486
2024 Total Solar Eclipse: Through the Eyes of NASA
Images | Joel Kowsky / NASA
Watch a telescope feed of a total solar eclipse moving across North America on April 8, 2024, traveling through Mexico, across the United States from Texas to Maine, and exiting North America along Canada’s coast. Weather permitting, we will provide live views of the eclipse from several locations across the eclipse path, including showing the partially eclipsed Sun in different wavelengths of light.
10.04.2024, 14:27 1261
Dimash Kudaibergen visits volunteer’s headquarters in Aktobe
A renowned Kazakh singer, songwriter and musician, Dimash Kudaibergen, visited the volunteer’s headquarters in Aktobe that helps flood victims.
During the meeting with volunteers, Dimash said the key now is to restore all and return to normal. I cannot but arrive here and visit people who always supported me and wished me success, he said.
03.04.2024, 10:57 7941
Taiwan hit by strongest quake in 25 years
Images | armenpress.am
Taiwan has been hit by the strongest earthquake in a quarter of a century, with shocks from the temblor collapsing buildings in the city of Hualien.
The quake measured 7.4 in magnitude, according to the US Geological Survey.
23.03.2024, 22:03 12141
Terrorist attack in the Russian Crocus City Hall
Images | russian.news.cn
The death toll in the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow Region has grown to 133, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Saturday.
Emergency services are continuing to dig through rubble from the building, which was partially destroyed in a massive fire sparked by the attackers.
The tally had previously stood at 115 but is feared to grow further, given the scale of destruction inflicted on the concert hall. Over 150 people were wounded in the attack.
At least four suspects armed with assault rifles stormed the venue on Friday evening ahead of a rock concert. The attackers entered the concert hall, shooting civilians at point-blank range, and set it on fire.
The suspects fled the scene after the attack, but were eventually apprehended by Russian law enforcement near the country’s border in Bryansk Region. According to preliminary findings, the attackers were seeking to cross into Ukraine.
20.03.2024, 21:06 16261
Elegant trains run in Kazakhstan on the eve of Nauryz
For the Nauryz holiday, trains that will travel from Astana to Almaty, Shymkent and Pavlodar were decorated.
15.03.2024, 22:12 20376
Two bear cubs born in Almaty zoo
Images | Depositphotos
A pair of Tian Shan white-clawed bears, Gerda and Kurmanbek, gave birth to two cubs on December 29, 2023.
Mom and cubs are doing well. Gerda is a very caring, responsible and experienced mother.
07.03.2024, 22:06 29076
Tulip Fields In The Netherlands
Images | Depositphotos
04.03.2024, 16:45 33156
Quake felt in Almaty, shake alerts sound off
Today people in Almaty city felt an earthquake, shake alerts sounded off.
The earthquake was registered at 11:22 a.m., the emergency department of the city reports.
The quake was centered 31 km south of Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan.
The energy class is 13.2. The MPV 6.1 Magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km. Tremors registered an intensity of 5 on the MSK 64 scale were felt in the city of Almaty and 2 in Zhetysu region causing people to flee their homes.
03.03.2024, 10:04 33626
Wildfires are raging in Texas
Images | Depositphotos
Wildfires continued to rage out of control in the Texas Panhandle on Thursday, scorching nearly 1.2 million acres of land so far, making it the largest blaze in state history, according to forestry officials
