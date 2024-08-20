19.08.2024, 17:05 586
Mudflows hit south and north of Issyk-Kul region
Images | MES KR
Mudflows occurred in the south and north of Issyk-Kul region on August 18 as a result of heavy rains, 24.kg reports.
Chon-Kyzyl-Suu river overflowed its banks at about 3.30 p.m. in Kyzyl-Suu village, Jeti-Oguz district and flooded a sheepfold. In addition, mudflows covered the road in Saruu village, and hindered passage of cars.
Mudflows also hit Bulan-Sogotu, Korumdu, Temirovka villages and the territory of Issyk-Kul Aurora resort on the northern shore of Issyk-Kul at about 9.30 p.m. - hundreds of local residents’ yards were flooded.
More than 80 Emergencies Ministry rescuers, three motor pumps, three excavators, four loaders and one bulldozer have been sent to the scene. In total, more than 300 people are involved in eliminating the consequences of the mudflows in Issyk-Kul region.
Most viewed
