22.11.2024, 23:51 1861
Wounded swan rescued in Aktobe region
Images | screenshot from video
Tell a friend
The wounded swan was found by residents of the village of Abay, Khromtau district. The bird sat on the water for several days. Caring people turned to rescuers for help.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
12.11.2024, 13:21 33961
Snow leopard caught on trap camera in E Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The wildlife camera trap caught a glimpse of a rare wild cat in the Katon-Karagay National Park.
The rare predator was captured by a camera trap installed in the forest district of the park.
"This symbol of strength and freedom is a genuine source of pride for the park. Each such image serves to underscore the vital importance of safeguarding the distinctive natural assets of the Katon-Karagay National Park," the message reads.
"This symbol of strength and freedom is a genuine source of pride for the park. Each such image serves to underscore the vital importance of safeguarding the distinctive natural assets of the Katon-Karagay National Park," the message reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.11.2024, 23:19 46731
Dimash Qudaibergen Performs at the Élysée Palace
Images | Screenshot from video
Tell a friend
On November 5, 2024, a state reception was given at the Elysee Palace on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron. One of the invited guests was People's Artist of Kazakhstan Dimash Kudaibergen.
The 30-year-old singer performed a composition from his repertoire in French "SOS d'un terrien en détresse" at the gala evening.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.11.2024, 21:53 49646
Viral baby hippo Moo Deng predicts Trump will win based on which cake she eats
Images | scmp.com
Tell a friend
Thailand’s viral female baby pygmy hippo, Moo Deng, has put her soothsaying skills to the test by predicting Donald Trump will prevail over Kamala Harris in Tuesday’s US presidential election.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.11.2024, 10:46 63976
Death toll from Spain's flash flood rises to at least 158
Images | x.com/Disaster News
Tell a friend
The death toll from rain-triggered flash floods in Spain has risen to at least 158, with the number likely to increase in the coming days, according to emergency rescue services in the country on Thursday afternoon, Xinhua reports.
Moment when fire fighters rescue a person and their pet dog from drowning in flood waters in Valencia,Spain#Valencia #Spain #Danacyclone#INUNDACIÓN #Espana— BlueGreen Planet (@De_le_Vega) October 30, 2024
pic.twitter.com/U1MZAHlMly
Water entering the Housing colonies due to Dana cyclone Valencia Spain #Castellón#Danacyclone #Valencia #spain #INUNDACIÓN #Espanapic.twitter.com/vXRiQIPwud— BlueGreen Planet (@De_le_Vega) October 31, 2024
Spanish floods kill 95 as year of rain falls in a day in #Valencia— TrendWire Alerts (@TrendwireAlerts) October 31, 2024
Pray for Valencia and Spain 🙏 🇪🇦 #Valencia #floodthestreets #Spain #Flood #floorball pic.twitter.com/yyf9Ks7GLv
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.10.2024, 11:42 72121
Almaty residents saw drone show in honor of the Republic Day
Images | Akimat of Almaty
Tell a friend
The event was held in two locations - on Abay Square, in front of the Palace of the Republic and Astana Square.
According to the akimat, more than 100 thousand people visited the drone show.
There were more than 40 thousand people on Abay Square, more than 60 thousand on Astana Square.
Also, in honor of the Republic Day, the Kok-Tobe TV tower in Almaty shone with festive lighting.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.10.2024, 11:27 82031
Biggest supermoon of 2024 over the tallest building in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
These are the shots of the October supermoon that Almaty photographer Dmitry Dotsenko managed to take last night.
I think I’ve found a place where I can reach the moon. This is Abu Dhabi Plaza in Astana - the tallest building in Kazakhstan - 311 meters and 75 floors," the photographer wrote under the video.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.10.2024, 21:40 80116
Blogger from Kazakhstan showed "Swan Lake" in Mangistau
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Swans are not permanent residents of Mangistau, they fly here for the winter. In December and January, Lake Karakol turns into a real swan lake, one of the rare places in Kazakhstan where you can observe such a large number of these birds in winter," noted a videographer from Aktau Azamat Sarsenbaev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.09.2024, 12:49 93791
Typhoon Bebinca hits Shanghai, strongest storm since 1949
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The typhoon hit at about 7.30am (23:30 GMT) on Monday in the coastal area of Lingang New City in Shanghai’s east, the China Meteorological Administration said.
With wind speeds of up to 151 kilometres per hour (94 miles per hour) near its eye, Bebinca is the strongest storm to hit the city since Typhoon Gloria in 1949, the state-run Global Times reported.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.11.2024, 11:58Kazakh Government to allocate KZT 10 bln to buy grain from farmers 18.11.2024, 17:20Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented his Credentials to the Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons32246Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented his Credentials to the Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons 19.11.2024, 20:2232036Deepening Dialogue and New Partnership Areas on the Agenda of Kazakh-German Political Consultations 20.11.2024, 16:2431776Kazakhstan is Committed to Preserving the Country’s Cultural and Natural Heritage 20.11.2024, 18:3731586Ambassador of Cyprus Presented Copies of Credentials at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry 31.10.2024, 19:14310826Olzhas Bektenov discusses investment cooperation with CII meeting participants 30.10.2024, 18:13280231Draft reform of phytosanitary control system presented in Government 04.11.2024, 11:18280151Kazakhstan evacuates its citizens from Lebanon 06.11.2024, 12:20245846President Tokayev arrives in Bishkek for OTS Summit 30.10.2024, 16:10209596Majilis approves Law on Republican Budget for 2025-2027