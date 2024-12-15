Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented his Credentials to the Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical WeaponsAmbassador of Kazakhstan Presented his Credentials to the Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
05.12.2024, 10:41 20766
Tsunami warning issued in Northern California after 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast
Images | abcnews.go.com
Tell a friend
Tsunami warnings have been issued for nearly 5 million people along parts of the Northern California and Oregon coastlines after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the California coast.
The earthquake hit at 10:44 a.m. PT about 60 miles southwest of Ferndale, California, the US Geological Survey said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
04.12.2024, 11:13 32286
Falling asteroid lights up sky in Russia’s Siberian republic of Yakutia
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Residents of the town of Olekminsk posted videos on social media showing a comet-like object lighting up the night sky as it passed over Russia’s Siberian republic of Yakutia.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.12.2024, 10:13 20981
13 people injured when an iron bird crashed in France
Images | pablic.tvzvezda.ru
Tell a friend
A large metal figure of a bird collapsed on a crowd in France during a Christmas festival, 13 people were injured, the Ouest France newspaper reported.
‘On Saturday, 30 November, hundreds of people gathered for a large parade to kick off Christmas celebrations in the resort (commune) of Trouville-Sur-Mer … a metal structure that supported a bird … collapsed onto the crowd,’ the newspaper said.
It is noted that the festival participants were evacuated from the scene. Police and military personnel were involved in rescue operations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.11.2024, 11:01 32446
Famous photographer shares the most beautiful views of the Mangistau mountains
Images | instagram/danielkordan
Tell a friend
Daniel Kordan has shared magical footage from his trip to western Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.11.2024, 23:51 48136
Wounded swan rescued in Aktobe region
Images | screenshot from video
Tell a friend
The wounded swan was found by residents of the village of Abay, Khromtau district. The bird sat on the water for several days. Caring people turned to rescuers for help.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.11.2024, 13:21 80246
Snow leopard caught on trap camera in E Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The wildlife camera trap caught a glimpse of a rare wild cat in the Katon-Karagay National Park.
The rare predator was captured by a camera trap installed in the forest district of the park.
"This symbol of strength and freedom is a genuine source of pride for the park. Each such image serves to underscore the vital importance of safeguarding the distinctive natural assets of the Katon-Karagay National Park," the message reads.
"This symbol of strength and freedom is a genuine source of pride for the park. Each such image serves to underscore the vital importance of safeguarding the distinctive natural assets of the Katon-Karagay National Park," the message reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.11.2024, 23:19 93016
Dimash Qudaibergen Performs at the Élysée Palace
Images | Screenshot from video
Tell a friend
On November 5, 2024, a state reception was given at the Elysee Palace on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron. One of the invited guests was People's Artist of Kazakhstan Dimash Kudaibergen.
The 30-year-old singer performed a composition from his repertoire in French "SOS d'un terrien en détresse" at the gala evening.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.11.2024, 21:53 95931
Viral baby hippo Moo Deng predicts Trump will win based on which cake she eats
Images | scmp.com
Tell a friend
Thailand’s viral female baby pygmy hippo, Moo Deng, has put her soothsaying skills to the test by predicting Donald Trump will prevail over Kamala Harris in Tuesday’s US presidential election.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.11.2024, 10:46 109766
Death toll from Spain's flash flood rises to at least 158
Images | x.com/Disaster News
Tell a friend
The death toll from rain-triggered flash floods in Spain has risen to at least 158, with the number likely to increase in the coming days, according to emergency rescue services in the country on Thursday afternoon, Xinhua reports.
Moment when fire fighters rescue a person and their pet dog from drowning in flood waters in Valencia,Spain#Valencia #Spain #Danacyclone#INUNDACIÓN #Espana— BlueGreen Planet (@De_le_Vega) October 30, 2024
pic.twitter.com/U1MZAHlMly
Water entering the Housing colonies due to Dana cyclone Valencia Spain #Castellón#Danacyclone #Valencia #spain #INUNDACIÓN #Espanapic.twitter.com/vXRiQIPwud— BlueGreen Planet (@De_le_Vega) October 31, 2024
Spanish floods kill 95 as year of rain falls in a day in #Valencia— TrendWire Alerts (@TrendwireAlerts) October 31, 2024
Pray for Valencia and Spain 🙏 🇪🇦 #Valencia #floodthestreets #Spain #Flood #floorball pic.twitter.com/yyf9Ks7GLv
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.11.2024, 17:20 19.11.2024, 20:22320461Deepening Dialogue and New Partnership Areas on the Agenda of Kazakh-German Political Consultations 20.11.2024, 16:24320201Kazakhstan is Committed to Preserving the Country’s Cultural and Natural Heritage 20.11.2024, 18:37320011Ambassador of Cyprus Presented Copies of Credentials at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry 20.11.2024, 20:40319801Kazakh-Finnish Cooperation Priorities Outlined at Foreign Ministry