25.12.2024, 13:42 7936
Best christmas music
relevant news
31.12.2024, 15:17 7596
Almaty has turned into a New Year's fairy tale
28.12.2024, 13:11 8281
How Christmas trees were lit around the world
05.12.2024, 10:41 64351
Tsunami warning issued in Northern California after 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast
Tsunami warnings have been issued for nearly 5 million people along parts of the Northern California and Oregon coastlines after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the California coast.
The earthquake hit at 10:44 a.m. PT about 60 miles southwest of Ferndale, California, the US Geological Survey said.
04.12.2024, 11:13 75871
Falling asteroid lights up sky in Russia’s Siberian republic of Yakutia
Residents of the town of Olekminsk posted videos on social media showing a comet-like object lighting up the night sky as it passed over Russia’s Siberian republic of Yakutia.
01.12.2024, 10:13 64566
13 people injured when an iron bird crashed in France
A large metal figure of a bird collapsed on a crowd in France during a Christmas festival, 13 people were injured, the Ouest France newspaper reported.
‘On Saturday, 30 November, hundreds of people gathered for a large parade to kick off Christmas celebrations in the resort (commune) of Trouville-Sur-Mer … a metal structure that supported a bird … collapsed onto the crowd,’ the newspaper said.
It is noted that the festival participants were evacuated from the scene. Police and military personnel were involved in rescue operations.
30.11.2024, 11:01 76031
Famous photographer shares the most beautiful views of the Mangistau mountains
Daniel Kordan has shared magical footage from his trip to western Kazakhstan.
22.11.2024, 23:51 91721
Wounded swan rescued in Aktobe region
The wounded swan was found by residents of the village of Abay, Khromtau district. The bird sat on the water for several days. Caring people turned to rescuers for help.
12.11.2024, 13:21 123621
Snow leopard caught on trap camera in E Kazakhstan
The wildlife camera trap caught a glimpse of a rare wild cat in the Katon-Karagay National Park.
The rare predator was captured by a camera trap installed in the forest district of the park.
"This symbol of strength and freedom is a genuine source of pride for the park. Each such image serves to underscore the vital importance of safeguarding the distinctive natural assets of the Katon-Karagay National Park," the message reads.
