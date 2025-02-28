24.02.2025, 11:43 4646
Norway’s 1X is building a humanoid robot for the home
Images | Screenshot from video
Norwegian robotics firm 1X unveiled its latest home robot, Neo Gamma, on Friday. The humanoid system will succeed Neo Beta, which debuted in August. Like its predecessors, the Neo Gamma is a prototype designed for testing in the home environment. Images of the robot show it performing a number of household tasks like making coffee, doing the laundry, and vacuuming.
1X says the bipedal robot is set to step outside the lab, with limited in-home testing, though the company is quick to add that the Gamma is a long way from commercial scaling and deployment.
