16.03.2025, 06:50 2331
Kazakhstan shows off unique robot dog in Digital forum
Images | screenshot from video
Tell a friend
The robot is equipped with voice control in the Kazakh language. It is capable of conducting inspections, collecting data and moving items, which makes it an indispensable assistant in various fields - from logistics to security, the Ministry of Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
15.03.2025, 10:49 5801
Beauty And Danger In One Shot: Graceful Lynx Caught In The Frame Near The Forestry In Pavlodar
Images | @ertisormany_2003
Tell a friend
Yertis Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve of the Committee of Forestry and Wildlife of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan featured stunning visuals of a graceful lynx predator.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.03.2025, 07:31 7931
American Airlines plane engine catches fire at Denver airport
Images | screenshot from video
Tell a friend
An American Airlines plane engine caught fire at Denver International Airport after the aircraft was diverted there Thursday evening, officials said, forcing passengers to deplane onto the aircraft’s wing as smoke enveloped the plane, CNN reports.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.02.2025, 11:43 16311
Norway’s 1X is building a humanoid robot for the home
Images | Screenshot from video
Tell a friend
Norwegian robotics firm 1X unveiled its latest home robot, Neo Gamma, on Friday. The humanoid system will succeed Neo Beta, which debuted in August. Like its predecessors, the Neo Gamma is a prototype designed for testing in the home environment. Images of the robot show it performing a number of household tasks like making coffee, doing the laundry, and vacuuming.
1X says the bipedal robot is set to step outside the lab, with limited in-home testing, though the company is quick to add that the Gamma is a long way from commercial scaling and deployment.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.01.2025, 15:08 49181
Lunar New Year celebration in China
Images | russian.news.cn
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.01.2025, 18:38 66936
Estonia's Jaan Roose completes stunning Dubai skyscrapers walk at over 200 metres height
Images | Screenshot from video
Tell a friend
Three-time world champion slackliner Jaan Roose achieved another world-first highline walk between the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai, standing 224 meters high and spanning 100 meters. This feat marked the start of the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event for the content creator economy. Roose’s achievement, with the futuristic Dubai skyscrapers as a backdrop, is one of his most visually stunning to date.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.01.2025, 13:31 75061
30,000 flee as fierce wildfire rages in Los Angeles
Images | x.com/@selamolurm
Tell a friend
A fast-moving wildfire in Los Angeles, California has forced 30,000 people to evacuate, with officials warning that worsening winds could further escalate the blaze, Anadolu Agency reports.
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that the fire in the coastal Pacific Palisades neighborhood erupted Tuesday morning.
Fueled by winds reaching 64 kilometers per hour (40 miles per hour), the flames spread rapidly, scorching 200 acres within hours and ballooning to nearly 3,000 acres by evening.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.01.2025, 10:56 77946
The world welcomes 2025 with a bang!
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Dragons in the sky: China staged a spectacular drone show for the New Year. The show took place in Shanghai, and 10 thousand drones were used.
The New Year was celebrated no less impressively in Dubai, where there was a light show with fireworks.
France rang in 2025 with a beautiful display of fireworks around the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Australia puts on spectacular fireworks show over Sydney Harbour.
Fireworks burst in the sky around the London Eye and The Elizabeth Tower, commonly known by the name of the clock's bell, "Big Ben", at the Palace of Westminster, London.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.12.2024, 15:17 96396
Almaty has turned into a New Year's fairy tale
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.03.2025, 12:31Kazakhstan to develop 2026-2030 creative industries development concept 18.03.2025, 11:3413641Kazakhstan to build 200 new schools in 2025 18.03.2025, 12:208751Kazakhstan and Romania: a New Impetus towards Strategic Partnership 18.03.2025, 14:078666Kazakhstan's film output to grow by 58% by 2024 18.03.2025, 15:198451National security strategy development should be assessed by concrete results, Kazakh President 12.03.2025, 09:45Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Leading U.S. Companies in Technology, Energy, and Healthcare78031Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Leading U.S. Companies in Technology, Energy, and Healthcare 14.03.2025, 09:0762706Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Amal Kuni 13.03.2025, 17:19Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of President's instructions on creation of nuclear cluster in Abay region59666Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of President's instructions on creation of nuclear cluster in Abay region 13.03.2025, 20:5558931Kazakhstan eyes expanding protected area coverage 13.03.2025, 16:4858856President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner Jozef Síkela 05.03.2025, 10:35117741Construction of 13 thousand km of motorways planned in Kazakhstan 05.03.2025, 17:38115686President tasks to enhance diversification of East Kazakhstan region’s economy 05.03.2025, 14:44115266President Tokayev gives instructions to Ulytau region governor Dastan Ryspekov 04.03.2025, 19:00114516New head of International Information Committee at Kazakh MFA named 04.03.2025, 18:58114191Tokayev instructs to boost standard of living for residents of Turkistan region