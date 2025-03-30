28.03.2025, 19:31 3701
30-story building collapses in Thailand's Bangkok after strong tremor
Images | Screenshot from video
Tell a friend
The Thai Emergency Response Center said on Friday that a 30-story building under construction collapsed in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, with people feared trapped inside after a strong tremor.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
22.03.2025, 14:47 18481
Nauryz Almaty Vibe: Robots become stars of the celebration in Almaty
Images | Akimat of Almaty
Tell a friend
The robots greet passers-by, creating a festive atmosphere, take photos with city residents and dance.
21.03.2025, 23:10 19241
How Almaty residents celebrated the Nauryz holiday
Images | Akimat of Almaty
Tell a friend
Nauryz is one of the most ancient holidays, symbolizing the arrival of spring and the New Year among the Turkic peoples, otherwise it is called the holiday of spring renewal.
It is generally accepted that in the conditions of the Kazakh climate, spring fully comes into its own on March 21, the day of the vernal equinox. The beginning of the new year is marked by warm weather and the awakening of nature.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.03.2025, 19:27 25441
More than 3,000 pupils break world record by performing synchronized Qamajai dance in Astana
Images | Akimat of Astana
Tell a friend
Over 3,000 pupils have smashed the world record for the largest number of dancers performing the Kazakh folk dance Qamajai in sync at the QAZAQSTAN sports complex in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the local authorities, the flash mob led by Astana’s education department and the Technical and Artistic Creativity Center is part of Nauryznama - 10-day Nauryz celebrations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.03.2025, 06:50 29081
Kazakhstan shows off unique robot dog in Digital forum
Images | screenshot from video
Tell a friend
The robot is equipped with voice control in the Kazakh language. It is capable of conducting inspections, collecting data and moving items, which makes it an indispensable assistant in various fields - from logistics to security, the Ministry of Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.03.2025, 10:49 32501
Beauty And Danger In One Shot: Graceful Lynx Caught In The Frame Near The Forestry In Pavlodar
Images | @ertisormany_2003
Tell a friend
Yertis Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve of the Committee of Forestry and Wildlife of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan featured stunning visuals of a graceful lynx predator.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.03.2025, 07:31 34681
American Airlines plane engine catches fire at Denver airport
Images | screenshot from video
Tell a friend
An American Airlines plane engine caught fire at Denver International Airport after the aircraft was diverted there Thursday evening, officials said, forcing passengers to deplane onto the aircraft’s wing as smoke enveloped the plane, CNN reports.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.02.2025, 11:43 43061
Norway’s 1X is building a humanoid robot for the home
Images | Screenshot from video
Tell a friend
Norwegian robotics firm 1X unveiled its latest home robot, Neo Gamma, on Friday. The humanoid system will succeed Neo Beta, which debuted in August. Like its predecessors, the Neo Gamma is a prototype designed for testing in the home environment. Images of the robot show it performing a number of household tasks like making coffee, doing the laundry, and vacuuming.
1X says the bipedal robot is set to step outside the lab, with limited in-home testing, though the company is quick to add that the Gamma is a long way from commercial scaling and deployment.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.01.2025, 15:08 75796
Lunar New Year celebration in China
Images | russian.news.cn
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
29.03.2025, 09:28694 killed, 1,670 injured, 68 missing in Myanmar's earthquake 29.03.2025, 12:334831Thailand records 77 aftershocks following Myanmar earthquake 29.03.2025, 10:312791Kazakh Zhamilya Bakbergenova wins gold at Asian Wrestling Championships 26.03.2025, 16:0237756President Tokayev meets with Chinese diplomat Liu Jianchao 26.03.2025, 15:0834836Waste management issues considered in Government 27.03.2025, 12:1234246Foreign workers in Kazakhstan: current statistics and employment sectors 27.03.2025, 10:2333966Kazakhstan completes talks with S. Korea’s KHNP over possible nuclear technology supply 26.03.2025, 12:462675167 waste recycling plants to be built in Kazakhstan 18.03.2025, 19:30129186Kazakh President highlights continued support for real sector 05.03.2025, 10:35118831Construction of 13 thousand km of motorways planned in Kazakhstan 05.03.2025, 17:38116791President tasks to enhance diversification of East Kazakhstan region’s economy 05.03.2025, 14:44116366President Tokayev gives instructions to Ulytau region governor Dastan Ryspekov 04.03.2025, 19:00115556New head of International Information Committee at Kazakh MFA named