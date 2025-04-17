15.04.2025, 21:12 856
Blue Origin mission with all-female crew, including Katy Perry, completes space trip
Blue Origin
Blue Origin's all-female crew, which included pop star Katy Perry, completed their trip into space Monday morning.
The flight lasted around 11 minutes and traveled more than 60 miles above Earth, according to Blue Origin, passing the Kármán line, which at 62 miles above sea level is considered to be the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and outer space.
Along with Perry, the crew included Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos' journalist fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, who is also a helicopter pilot.
relevant news
10.04.2025, 09:59 5806
Floating wonders during the world hot air balloon festival in Indonesia
Screenshot from video
Hot air balloons, mostly made from recycled paper and tied with ropes, float in the air during the annual hot air balloon festival, held since 1950 to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan, in Wonosobo, Central Java.
01.04.2025, 20:23 15101
Flowering Peach Trees of Veria, Greece
Screenshot from video
The plains in northern Greece have turned pink due to the flowering of peach trees in Greece, Veria.
Every spring, the plains around Veria in northern Greece are transformed when it's time for the peach trees to bloom. In the footage taken on Monday, a pink carpet is spread at the eastern foot of Vermio, one of the largest mountain ranges in the country.
In addition to peaches, apple trees, cherries and other fruit trees grow on an area of about 170,000 hectares. Flowering lasts about three weeks and usually ends by early April. Every year during this period, locals and tourists come to the plantation to enjoy the beauty of spring.
28.03.2025, 19:31 24121
30-story building collapses in Thailand's Bangkok after strong tremor
Screenshot from video
The Thai Emergency Response Center said on Friday that a 30-story building under construction collapsed in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, with people feared trapped inside after a strong tremor.
22.03.2025, 14:47 38901
Nauryz Almaty Vibe: Robots become stars of the celebration in Almaty
Akimat of Almaty
The robots greet passers-by, creating a festive atmosphere, take photos with city residents and dance.
Nauryz is one of the most ancient holidays, symbolizing the arrival of spring and the New Year among the Turkic peoples, otherwise it is called the holiday of spring renewal.
It is generally accepted that in the conditions of the Kazakh climate, spring fully comes into its own on March 21, the day of the vernal equinox. The beginning of the new year is marked by warm weather and the awakening of nature.
19.03.2025, 19:27 45861
More than 3,000 pupils break world record by performing synchronized Qamajai dance in Astana
Akimat of Astana
Over 3,000 pupils have smashed the world record for the largest number of dancers performing the Kazakh folk dance Qamajai in sync at the QAZAQSTAN sports complex in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the local authorities, the flash mob led by Astana’s education department and the Technical and Artistic Creativity Center is part of Nauryznama - 10-day Nauryz celebrations.
16.03.2025, 06:50 49501
Kazakhstan shows off unique robot dog in Digital forum
screenshot from video
The robot is equipped with voice control in the Kazakh language. It is capable of conducting inspections, collecting data and moving items, which makes it an indispensable assistant in various fields - from logistics to security, the Ministry of Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.
15.03.2025, 10:49 52881
Beauty And Danger In One Shot: Graceful Lynx Caught In The Frame Near The Forestry In Pavlodar
@ertisormany_2003
Yertis Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve of the Committee of Forestry and Wildlife of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan featured stunning visuals of a graceful lynx predator.
