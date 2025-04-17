15.04.2025, 21:12 856

Blue Origin mission with all-female crew, including Katy Perry, completes space trip

Blue Origin mission with all-female crew, including Katy Perry, completes space trip
Images | Blue Origin
Blue Origin's all-female crew, which included pop star Katy Perry, completed their trip into space Monday morning.

The flight lasted around 11 minutes and traveled more than 60 miles above Earth, according to Blue Origin, passing the Kármán line, which at 62 miles above sea level is considered to be the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and outer space.

Along with Perry, the crew included Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos' journalist fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, who is also a helicopter pilot.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

10.04.2025, 09:59 5806

Floating wonders during the world hot air balloon festival in Indonesia

Floating wonders during the world hot air balloon festival in Indonesia
Images | Screenshot from video
Hot air balloons, mostly made from recycled paper and tied with ropes, float in the air during the annual hot air balloon festival, held since 1950 to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan, in Wonosobo, Central Java.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

01.04.2025, 20:23 15101

Flowering Peach Trees of Veria, Greece

Flowering Peach Trees of Veria, Greece
Images | Screenshot from video
The plains in northern Greece have turned pink due to the flowering of peach trees in Greece, Veria.

Every spring, the plains around Veria in northern Greece are transformed when it's time for the peach trees to bloom. In the footage taken on Monday, a pink carpet is spread at the eastern foot of Vermio, one of the largest mountain ranges in the country.


In addition to peaches, apple trees, cherries and other fruit trees grow on an area of about 170,000 hectares. Flowering lasts about three weeks and usually ends by early April. Every year during this period, locals and tourists come to the plantation to enjoy the beauty of spring.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

28.03.2025, 19:31 24121

30-story building collapses in Thailand's Bangkok after strong tremor

30-story building collapses in Thailand's Bangkok after strong tremor
Images | Screenshot from video
The Thai Emergency Response Center said on Friday that a 30-story building under construction collapsed in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, with people feared trapped inside after a strong tremor.


 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

22.03.2025, 14:47 38901

Nauryz Almaty Vibe: Robots become stars of the celebration in Almaty

Nauryz Almaty Vibe: Robots become stars of the celebration in Almaty
Images | Akimat of Almaty
The robots greet passers-by, creating a festive atmosphere, take photos with city residents and dance.

Nauryz is one of the most ancient holidays, symbolizing the arrival of spring and the New Year among the Turkic peoples, otherwise it is called the holiday of spring renewal.


It is generally accepted that in the conditions of the Kazakh climate, spring fully comes into its own on March 21, the day of the vernal equinox. The beginning of the new year is marked by warm weather and the awakening of nature.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

19.03.2025, 19:27 45861

More than 3,000 pupils break world record by performing synchronized Qamajai dance in Astana

Images | Akimat of Astana
Over 3,000 pupils have smashed the world record for the largest number of dancers performing the Kazakh folk dance Qamajai in sync at the QAZAQSTAN sports complex in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the local authorities, the flash mob led by Astana’s education department and the Technical and Artistic Creativity Center is part of Nauryznama - 10-day Nauryz celebrations.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

16.03.2025, 06:50 49501

Kazakhstan shows off unique robot dog in Digital forum

Kazakhstan shows off unique robot dog in Digital forum
Images | screenshot from video
The robot is equipped with voice control in the Kazakh language. It is capable of conducting inspections, collecting data and moving items, which makes it an indispensable assistant in various fields - from logistics to security, the Ministry of Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

15.03.2025, 10:49 52881

Beauty And Danger In One Shot: Graceful Lynx Caught In The Frame Near The Forestry In Pavlodar

Beauty And Danger In One Shot: Graceful Lynx Caught In The Frame Near The Forestry In Pavlodar
Images | @ertisormany_2003
Yertis Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve of the Committee of Forestry and Wildlife of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan featured stunning visuals of a graceful lynx predator.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ

 

KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE

Most viewed