Images | Screenshot from video

Tell a friend

The plains in northern Greece have turned pink due to the flowering of peach trees in Greece, Veria.





Every spring, the plains around Veria in northern Greece are transformed when it's time for the peach trees to bloom. In the footage taken on Monday, a pink carpet is spread at the eastern foot of Vermio, one of the largest mountain ranges in the country.









In addition to peaches, apple trees, cherries and other fruit trees grow on an area of about 170,000 hectares. Flowering lasts about three weeks and usually ends by early April. Every year during this period, locals and tourists come to the plantation to enjoy the beauty of spring.