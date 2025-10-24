Kazakhstan Presented Structural Reform Outcomes and Economic Prospects to International Rating AgenciesKazakhstan Presented Structural Reform Outcomes and Economic Prospects to International Rating Agencies
Drone light show in China has been included in the Guinness Book of World Records
Images
A massive drone show lit up the skies over Liuyang, Hunan Province, China, stunning spectators with its perfect synchronization and precision. The performance took place on October 17 and earned the city two Guinness World Records, according to Ruptly.
The first was set for the simultaneous launch of 15,947 quadcopters controlled from a single center. The second was for a performance involving 7,496 devices equipped with pyrotechnics, doubling the previous world record.
19.10.2025, 23:01 6791
Massive Volcano Eruption in Hawaii Captured on Video
Images
16.10.2025, 11:12 13161
International Children's Original Song Contest "Our Generation" Concludes in Moscow
Images
09.10.2025, 10:13 29996
Jennifer Lopez recalled the Almaty grasshopper
Images
Video from her Almaty concert, where a huge grasshopper crawled onto the singer during her performance, was shown again on the American TV show.
J.Lo said she didn't understand what was happening at first, but then saw the insect in the light-"it was the size of a helicopter!"
The Almaty grasshopper is back in the global spotlight!
26.09.2025, 21:56 55336
National Guard's Canine Center has acquired a dozen Dutch Shepherds for the first time
Images
A unique event took place at the Canine Center of military unit 6654 (Alatau) of the National Guard of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan: the first Dutch Shepherd puppies were born here.
Ten puppies were born to a dog acquired last year. They will serve in the National Guard, searching for drugs and explosives, patrolling the streets, and guarding important facilities.
Dutch Shepherds are known for their endurance, intelligence, and loyalty-qualities that make them indispensable aids in law enforcement.
The canine center at military unit 6654 is the only one in the National Guard system. It not only breeds service dogs but also trains future dog handlers. As young as six months, puppies are assigned to various roles-sniffers, patrol dogs, or assisting in the apprehension of offenders.
In the first nine months of 2025 alone, National Guard sniffer dogs helped detain more than 60 offenders, discovered over 200 kg of drugs, recovered weapons, and helped locate 17 missing persons.
These four-legged protectors represent Kazakhstan with distinction in international competitions, winning prizes and demonstrating their high level of training.
The law enforcement forces regularly hold dog handler competitions, where the best specialists share their experience and enhance the prestige of the service.
23.09.2025, 15:45 63931
"Potter Train" Launches in Kazakhstan
Images
19.09.2025, 20:22 72406
Shaking Furniture and Swaying Chandeliers: Kamchatka Rocked by Yet Another Earthquake
Images
18.09.2025, 22:01 82311
Flying cars collide at airshow rehearsal in China
Images
Two flying cars crashed into each other during a rehearsal for an airshow in northeastern China on Tuesday, injuring one of their pilots and forcing one of the vehicles to the ground, where it caught fire, CNN reports.
Videos circulating online and featured in Chineses state-run media showed plumes of smoke billowing from one of the vehicles, while fire trucks and ambulances raced to the scene.
The accident occurred Tuesday afternoon in Changchun, Jilin Province, as the city prepared for a five-day airshow set to begin Friday. The flying cars, or electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, were developed by Xpeng Aeroht, a subsidiary of Chinese electric vehicle giant Xpeng.
17.09.2025, 10:32 81236
Fire at the Alatau landfill
Images
According to the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations, firefighters have successfully contained the open flames around the entire perimeter of the landfill.
Efforts to extinguish the solid waste fire continued throughout the night.
It is also stated that a tent camp has been established at the site to provide the necessary conditions for the recovery of rescue personnel. A field kitchen is supplying hot meals and drinking water, while doctors from the Emergency Ministry's Disaster Medicine Center are on standby to provide emergency medical care.
Yerlan Turegeldiyev, Chairman of the Fire Service Committee, previously said that extinguishing the fire is complicated by the unique characteristics of such landfills. Waste is piled up to 10 meters high, causing deep smoldering at the base where oxygen accumulates in the loose soil. The decomposition process generates methane, which continuously fuels the smoldering.
