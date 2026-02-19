17.02.2026, 18:47 741
China Media Corporation presented a gala concert for the 2026 Spring Festival
Images | Screenshot from video
Tell a friend
China Media Corporation presented a gala concert to celebrate the 2026 Spring Festival. This is one of the most anticipated cultural events, uniting audiences around the world.
The traditional holiday show includes music and dance numbers, theatrical performances, and modern multimedia elements. The concert broadcast annually attracts millions of viewers and becomes a vibrant symbol of the arrival of the Lunar New Year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
13.02.2026, 12:14 9161
Section of road collapsed during subway construction in Shanghai
Tell a friend
On February 12, a major section of roadway collapsed in Shanghai at the intersection of Qixin and Lian roads. Videos circulating on social media show asphalt cracking and a sinkhole several stories deep forming, pulling construction structures down with it. Witnesses were seen fleeing the scene.
Construction work on a new metro line was underway at the site. A water leak had been reported at a nearby construction area the day before, and the territory was cordoned off in advance.
According to local authorities, there were no fatalities or injuries. The exact cause of the incident is under investigation. Qixin and Lian roads remain closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.01.2026, 11:38 32181
Rare snow leopard was captured in the mountains of Almaty
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
A snow leopard was captured in the mountains of Almaty. Renowned Almaty photographer Dmitry Dotsenko captured these unique images of the rare predator.
According to him, the encounter took place in the mountains near the city.
He noted that the leopard caught the maral, threw it off the cliffs, and then guarded the kill. That's when the footage was taken.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.01.2026, 11:35 32381
Robot dog is operating in public places in Astana
Images | Frame from video
Tell a friend
In Astana, a robotic patrol system in the form of a robot dog is being used at transport infrastructure facilities and in large shopping and entertainment centers.
According to law enforcement agencies, video surveillance is conducted in real time and integrated with the police operations center. This allows for 24/7 monitoring of the situation and prompt transmission of information to emergency services.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.01.2026, 11:30 36386
Charyn National Park has revealed rare footage of wildlife
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Charyn National Park has released unique camera trap footage. A Turkestan lynx, listed in the Red Data Book of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was captured in the Sartogay area.
A camera trap also captured a Pallas's cat with a kitten-a rare and touching moment. The cautious female leads the kitten out of its hiding place, ensuring its safety.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.01.2026, 12:11 71426
Hong Kong hosts a spectacular dragon and lion festival
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Around 140 dance troupes filled the streets of Hong Kong on the first two days of 2026, celebrating the Hong Kong Festival and the eighth World Dragon and Lion Day.
Dance troupes took part in the New Year's parade along the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront, joining more than 1,500 performers from over 10 countries to showcase the richness of Chinese culture to a global audience.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.01.2026, 11:19 76066
Hyundai-owned Boston Dynamics unveils humanoid robot Atlas
Images | Hyundai y Boston Dynamics presentan al robot Atlas en el CES 2026 / Luis Chacon, EFE
Tell a friend
Hyundai-owned Boston Dynamics publicly demonstrated its humanoid robot Atlas for the first time Tuesday at the CES tech showcase, ratcheting up a competition with Tesla and other rivals to build robots that look like people and do things that people do, 1news reports.
For the first time ever in public, please welcome Atlas to the stage," said Boston Dynamics' Zachary Jackowski as a life-sized robot with two arms and two legs picked itself up from the floor at a Las Vegas hotel ballroom.
It then fluidly walked around the stage for several minutes, sometimes waving to the crowd and swiveling its head like an owl. An engineer remotely piloted the robot from nearby for the purpose of the demonstration, though in real life Atlas will move around on its own, said Jackowski, the company’s general manager for humanoid robots.
The company said a product version of the robot that will help assemble cars is already in production and will be deployed by 2028 at Hyundai's electric vehicle manufacturing facility near Savannah, Georgia.
The South Korean carmaker holds a controlling stake in Massachusetts-based Boston Dynamics, which has been developing robots for decades and is best known for its first commercial product: the dog-like robot called Spot. A group of four-legged Spot robots opened Hyundai's event Monday by dancing in synchrony to a K-pop song.
Hyundai also announced a new partnership with Google's DeepMind, which will supply its artificial intelligence technology to Boston Dynamics robots. It's a return to a familiar partnership for Google, which bought Boston Dynamics in 2013 before selling it to Japanese tech giant SoftBank several years later. Hyundai acquired it from SoftBank in 2021.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.01.2026, 14:13 88201
Kazakhstan police held a New Year's flash mob to celebrate the arrival of 2026
Images | Screenshot from the video
Tell a friend
Police in various cities across Kazakhstan held unique flash mobs using official vehicles.
Using flashing lights and organized columns, law enforcement officers congratulated Kazakhstanis on the arrival of 2026.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.12.2025, 11:12 108606
TOP-10 Cities to Celebrate Christmas in Europe in 2026
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
he ranking includes cities with the most atmospheric Christmas markets, festive illuminations, and rich cultural programs, which traditionally attract tourists from all over the world.
From magical old towns to iconic winter festivals, these Christmas markets are the must-visit destinations for your upcoming winter trips.
In anticipation of the holidays, we present a selection of Christmas songs that will help create a warm and cozy atmosphere. These songs have been associated with Christmas for many years and remain an enduring symbol of the holiday season.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.02.2026, 09:00Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Bilateral Cooperation 18.02.2026, 11:2012141The Draft of new Constitution of Kazakhstan was presented in the Parliament of North Macedonia 18.02.2026, 12:0111821Kazakhstan and Moldova Aim to Deepen Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation 18.02.2026, 19:22Consultations Held in Jerusalem on Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan and the Development of Bilateral Cooperation11231Consultations Held in Jerusalem on Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan and the Development of Bilateral Cooperation 18.02.2026, 20:1510886Kenya Highly Commends Kazakhstan’s Achievements in ICT and Artificial Intelligence 12.02.2026, 17:10118701World Day Of The Turkic Languages Family Celebrated In Helsinki 12.02.2026, 16:18114601Canadian police revise death toll in British Columbia school shooting 13.02.2026, 20:25"National Fund for Children": $35.20 million was used by young Kazakhstanis for housing and education86926"National Fund for Children": $35.20 million was used by young Kazakhstanis for housing and education 12.02.2026, 19:4186136Kazakhstan Strengthens Diplomatic Ties on the Sidelines of the African Union 12.02.2026, 09:1085391Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Germany Hold Meeting in Berlin 20.01.2026, 12:45175231Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week" 20.01.2026, 12:35162481Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev 20.01.2026, 11:53158721Kazakh Artists Perform in New Delhi 25.01.2026, 20:25152091FlyArystan flight delayed after bird strike in Uralsk 22.01.2026, 09:25144471Kazakh Senate to debate international agreements with Mongolia, France