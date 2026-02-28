Images | olympic.kz

The winner of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, Kazakh figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov, has arrived in Kazakhstan, olympic.kz reports.





One of the main triumphant athletes of the recent Games was welcomed in a ceremonial atmosphere at Astana Airport.









During the celebration ceremony, congratulatory speeches were delivered by President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin, Minister of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan Yerbol Myrzabossynov, and Head of the Kazakhstan Figure Skating Union Bauyrzhan Yeraly.





I would like to thank everyone who came to welcome me at such a late hour - it is very pleasant for me. At the Olympics, I was overwhelmed with pride for my country, especially at the moment when our flag was raised and the anthem was played. I received many warm words addressed to me. Once again, I want to thank everyone for the support," Shaidorov said.





It was also noted at the meeting that Sofya Samodelkina achieved a historic result at the Olympics, recording the best performance in the history of Kazakhstan’s women’s figure skating - finishing in tenth place.





Mikhail Shaidorov, his personal coach Alexei Urmanov, Sofya Samodelkina, and the head coach of the national team Asem Kasanova were presented with apartments.





Shaidorov’s gold medal became the only award won by the national team at the recent Olympics. He became the second Kazakh athlete, after skier Vladimir Smirnov, to reach the top step of the Olympic podium.