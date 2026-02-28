27.02.2026, 10:30 1956
Snow leopard cubs were captured on video in the Almaty Nature Reserve
Snow leopard cubs were captured on video at the Almaty State Nature Reserve, the reserve's press service reported.
Camera traps were set up in the large gorges of the Almaty State Nature Reserve, capturing snow leopard cubs. These rare shots are special moments that reveal the secret life of the wild. The cubs play carefree with each other, mimic their mother's movements, and master the skills necessary for hunting. In this way, they are gradually preparing for an independent life in the wild," the press service stated.
25.02.2026, 10:47 5691
Olympic Champion Mikhail Shaidorov Given Ceremonial Welcome in Astana
The winner of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, Kazakh figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov, has arrived in Kazakhstan, olympic.kz reports.
One of the main triumphant athletes of the recent Games was welcomed in a ceremonial atmosphere at Astana Airport.
During the celebration ceremony, congratulatory speeches were delivered by President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin, Minister of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan Yerbol Myrzabossynov, and Head of the Kazakhstan Figure Skating Union Bauyrzhan Yeraly.
I would like to thank everyone who came to welcome me at such a late hour - it is very pleasant for me. At the Olympics, I was overwhelmed with pride for my country, especially at the moment when our flag was raised and the anthem was played. I received many warm words addressed to me. Once again, I want to thank everyone for the support," Shaidorov said.
It was also noted at the meeting that Sofya Samodelkina achieved a historic result at the Olympics, recording the best performance in the history of Kazakhstan’s women’s figure skating - finishing in tenth place.
Mikhail Shaidorov, his personal coach Alexei Urmanov, Sofya Samodelkina, and the head coach of the national team Asem Kasanova were presented with apartments.
Shaidorov’s gold medal became the only award won by the national team at the recent Olympics. He became the second Kazakh athlete, after skier Vladimir Smirnov, to reach the top step of the Olympic podium.
17.02.2026, 18:47 13606
China Media Corporation presented a gala concert for the 2026 Spring Festival
China Media Corporation presented a gala concert to celebrate the 2026 Spring Festival. This is one of the most anticipated cultural events, uniting audiences around the world.
The traditional holiday show includes music and dance numbers, theatrical performances, and modern multimedia elements. The concert broadcast annually attracts millions of viewers and becomes a vibrant symbol of the arrival of the Lunar New Year.
13.02.2026, 12:14 22086
Section of road collapsed during subway construction in Shanghai
On February 12, a major section of roadway collapsed in Shanghai at the intersection of Qixin and Lian roads. Videos circulating on social media show asphalt cracking and a sinkhole several stories deep forming, pulling construction structures down with it. Witnesses were seen fleeing the scene.
Construction work on a new metro line was underway at the site. A water leak had been reported at a nearby construction area the day before, and the territory was cordoned off in advance.
According to local authorities, there were no fatalities or injuries. The exact cause of the incident is under investigation. Qixin and Lian roads remain closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.
30.01.2026, 11:38 45106
Rare snow leopard was captured in the mountains of Almaty
A snow leopard was captured in the mountains of Almaty. Renowned Almaty photographer Dmitry Dotsenko captured these unique images of the rare predator.
According to him, the encounter took place in the mountains near the city.
He noted that the leopard caught the maral, threw it off the cliffs, and then guarded the kill. That's when the footage was taken.
29.01.2026, 11:35 45306
Robot dog is operating in public places in Astana
In Astana, a robotic patrol system in the form of a robot dog is being used at transport infrastructure facilities and in large shopping and entertainment centers.
According to law enforcement agencies, video surveillance is conducted in real time and integrated with the police operations center. This allows for 24/7 monitoring of the situation and prompt transmission of information to emergency services.
28.01.2026, 11:30 49311
Charyn National Park has revealed rare footage of wildlife
Charyn National Park has released unique camera trap footage. A Turkestan lynx, listed in the Red Data Book of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was captured in the Sartogay area.
A camera trap also captured a Pallas's cat with a kitten-a rare and touching moment. The cautious female leads the kitten out of its hiding place, ensuring its safety.
08.01.2026, 12:11 84351
Hong Kong hosts a spectacular dragon and lion festival
Around 140 dance troupes filled the streets of Hong Kong on the first two days of 2026, celebrating the Hong Kong Festival and the eighth World Dragon and Lion Day.
Dance troupes took part in the New Year's parade along the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront, joining more than 1,500 performers from over 10 countries to showcase the richness of Chinese culture to a global audience.
07.01.2026, 11:19 88666
Hyundai-owned Boston Dynamics unveils humanoid robot Atlas
Hyundai-owned Boston Dynamics publicly demonstrated its humanoid robot Atlas for the first time Tuesday at the CES tech showcase, ratcheting up a competition with Tesla and other rivals to build robots that look like people and do things that people do, 1news reports.
For the first time ever in public, please welcome Atlas to the stage," said Boston Dynamics' Zachary Jackowski as a life-sized robot with two arms and two legs picked itself up from the floor at a Las Vegas hotel ballroom.
It then fluidly walked around the stage for several minutes, sometimes waving to the crowd and swiveling its head like an owl. An engineer remotely piloted the robot from nearby for the purpose of the demonstration, though in real life Atlas will move around on its own, said Jackowski, the company’s general manager for humanoid robots.
The company said a product version of the robot that will help assemble cars is already in production and will be deployed by 2028 at Hyundai's electric vehicle manufacturing facility near Savannah, Georgia.
The South Korean carmaker holds a controlling stake in Massachusetts-based Boston Dynamics, which has been developing robots for decades and is best known for its first commercial product: the dog-like robot called Spot. A group of four-legged Spot robots opened Hyundai's event Monday by dancing in synchrony to a K-pop song.
Hyundai also announced a new partnership with Google's DeepMind, which will supply its artificial intelligence technology to Boston Dynamics robots. It's a return to a familiar partnership for Google, which bought Boston Dynamics in 2013 before selling it to Japanese tech giant SoftBank several years later. Hyundai acquired it from SoftBank in 2021.
