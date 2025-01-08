03.01.2025, 17:23 35321
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire
The UK’s largest dinosaur trackway has been uncovered in a quarry in Oxfordshire, revealing a fascinating glimpse into the Jurassic past, WAM reports.
In an exceptional discovery, palaeontologists from the Universities of Oxford and Birmingham have uncovered hundreds of dinosaur footprints at Dewars Farm Quarry in Oxfordshire, according to Euro News.
The site, dating back 166 million years to the Middle Jurassic Period, reveals a "dinosaur highway" featuring the tracks of both herbivorous and carnivorous species, including the fearsome predator megalosaurus.
The excavation, completed in June 2024, uncovered five major trackways, with the longest stretching over 150 metres.
Four were created by sauropods, massive long-necked herbivores such as cetiosaurus, which could grow up to 18 metres long. The fifth trackway belongs to the megalosaurus, a nine-metre-long carnivorous theropod known for its clawed, three-toed footprints.
Earlier it was reported that fossil of pterosaurs’ forerunners were unearthed in Brazil.
03.01.2025, 15:26 34811
Two dead, 18 injured after small plane crashes in Southern California
Two people were killed and 18 others were injured after a small plane crashed into the rooftop of a commercial building on Thursday near Los Angeles, according to local authorities, Xinhua reports.
The accident, which occurred at about 2:09 p.m. local time (2209 GMT) in the city of Fullerton, 40 km southeast of downtown Los Angeles, ignited a huge fire and forced the surrounding businesses to be evacuated, said Kristy Wells, a Fullerton police spokesperson.
Video footage from the local KABC news channel showed white smoke coming from the top of a large building. The building is located by the Metrolink, a regional train line, and is flanked by a residential neighborhood and commercial warehouse buildings.
It was not immediately known what type of plane it was or whether those injured were in the aircraft or on the ground, Wells said.
Earlier it was reported that at least 11 people were injured in a mass shooting outside a nightclub in the Queens borough of New York City.
02.01.2025, 16:49 32846
11 wounded in mass shooting outside nightclub in New York
At least 11 people were injured overnight in a mass shooting outside a nightclub in the Queens borough of New York City, according to local media reports citing police and informed sources, Xinhua reports.
The shooting occurred near the Amazura nightclub just before 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday local time (0420 GMT Thursday), said the reports. All victims were transported to nearby hospitals, with none reported to be in critical condition.
Police are currently searching for a gray Infiniti in connection with the shooting, reports said.
As written before, at least 10 were killed in mass shooting in Montenegro, suspect killed himself.
02.01.2025, 12:53 32611
Death toll rises to 15 in U.S. New Orleans truck attack
The death toll rose to 15 after a man drove a pickup truck into New Year revelers in New Orleans of the southern U.S. state of Louisiana early Wednesday morning, authorities updated at a press conference, Xinhua reports.
Two improvised explosive devices were confirmed to have been found in the pickup, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Officials said they were hunting for possible connections to terrorist organizations and the suspect, who was shot dead by responding police on the scene, may not be "solely responsible" for the attack.
As earlier reported, a school bus ran into a crowd of students at the gate of a middle school in Tai'an City in east China's Shandong Province on Tuesday morning (September 3) resulting in approximately a dozen casualties, according to local authorities of Dongping County.
02.01.2025, 11:57 32436
At least 10 killed in mass shooting in Montenegro, suspect kills himself
Two children were among at least 10 people killed in a mass shooting that started at a restaurant in the small town of Cetinje in Montenegro and continued at three different locations, authorities said, Al Jazeera reports.
A local man suspected of carrying out the shootings, identified by police as Aleksandar Martinovic, 45, was confirmed to have died early on Thursday morning after turning the gun on himself and dying from his injuries while being transported to hospital.
Police had surrounded the suspect near his home in Cetinje. When police commanded him "to lay down his weapon, he shot himself in the head", the country’s police chief, Lazar Scepanovic, told reporters.
An attempt was made to transport him to a clinical centre, but he succumbed to his injuries in the meantime," he said.
In a post on social media confirming that the suspected gunman had died, Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic said the mass killing had "shrouded our country in black".
This senseless act has caused immeasurable sadness and bitterness in each of us. There are no words of comfort," Spajic said.
Montenegro’s national security council will now consider "all options" in the aftermath of the attack, including a complete ban on the possession of weapons, the prime minister said, adding the country will observe three days of national mourning.
Interior Minister Danilo Saranovic told journalists that the two minors killed in the attacks, which started on Wednesday night, were children of the owner of the restaurant where the shooting spree began. The owner was also killed, he said. The children were aged 10 and 13, according to police.
The shooter had "killed members of his own family", the minister said, adding that the suspect was thought to have been drinking heavily before the rampage.
Four people seriously wounded in the attack were reported to be fighting for their lives in a hospital in the Montenegrin capital Podgorica.
The suspect, who media reports said had a history of illegal weapons possession and received a suspended sentence in 2005 for violent behaviour, had fled after the shootings and was at large in Cetinje, a small valley town surrounded by rugged hills some 38km (23.6 miles) west of Podgorica.
All the roads in and out of the town had been blocked as police swarmed the streets before surrounding the suspect near his home.
The mass shooting was the second gun rampage over the past three years in Cetinje, Montenegro’s historic capital. An attacker also killed 10 people, including two children, in August 2022 before he was shot and killed by a passerby, The Associated Press news agency reports.
Montenegro, which has a population of just over 620,000 people, is known for its gun culture and many people traditionally have weapons.
Organised crime and corruption are two major issues also plaguing Montenegro, which authorities have pledged to tackle under pressure from the European Union that the tiny nation aspires to join.
As written before, four people were killed and nine wounded in a campus shooting at a high school in the U.S. state of Georgia in early September.
01.01.2025, 17:10 32211
Black box from crashed Jeju Air plane to be sent to U.S. for analysis
The South Korean government said Wednesday it will send the flight data recorder from the crashed Jeju Air plane to the United States for analysis, Yonhap reports.
The exact timeline for the transferring of the flight recorder will be decided in consultation with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a briefing.
The flight recorder, retrieved earlier from the wreckage of the Jeju Air B737-800 aircraft at Muan International Airport, reportedly sustained some external damage, missing a connector that links its data storage unit to the power supply.
We have determined that extracting data from the damaged flight data recorder here is not possible," said Joo Jong-wan, director of the aviation policy division at the ministry. "And so we have agreed with the NTSB to send it to the U.S. and analyze it there."
South Korean experts will participate in the analysis process in the U.S., he added.
However, the authorities have completed extracting data from the cockpit voice data recorder, found in a relatively better condition, and started converting it into voice files, the ministry said earlier.
Meanwhile, two additional investigators from aviation manufacturer Boeing Co. have joined the on-site probe into the Jeju Air crash at Muan International Airport, government sources said.
With these additions, the number of the U.S. team members increased to 10, including six from Boeing and three from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.
According to the sources, the U.S. team expanded its presence to ensure a thorough examination of the accident.
The U.S. team arrived in South Korea on Monday and traveled directly to Muan, where it commenced its joint investigation with the Korean team led by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport the following day.
During their initial joint on-site investigation, investigators focused on a navigation system that assists in aircraft landings, known as a localizer.
The localizer, installed on a concrete structure, at Muan International Airport has been blamed for exacerbating the severity of casualties in the Jeju Air crash.
The Jeju Air B737-800 aircraft belly-landed at the airport and exploded Sunday as it crashed into the structure, claiming 179 lives out of 181 passengers on board.
Earlier it was reported that all people on board except 2 rescued were presumed dead in South Korea plane crash.
Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Sunday announced a period of national mourning over the deadly plane crash.
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his condolences to South Korea’s Acting President Choi Sang-mok.
19.12.2024, 18:42 112421
Trains collide near Russia's Murmansk, number of injured people rises to 31
Images | Transport Prosecutor’s Office/TASS
The number of injured people in the collision of freight and passenger trains in the Kandalaksha district of the Murmansk Region has increased to 31 people, including five children, the Russian Railway’s press office said in a statement on Thursday, TASS reports.
According to the statement, "31 people sustained injuries, including five children. Fourteen people are hospitalized with four out of them in serious condition," the statement reads.
Murmansk Region Governor Andrey Chibis stated earlier in the day that one of victims in the trains’ collision died in a hospital bringing the death toll to two people.
Dmitry Panychev, a deputy governor of the Murmansk Region and the regional health minister, told TASS earlier that five people, including two 14-year teenagers, requested medical assistance at local hospitals on their own, while two more people declined hospitalization.
The collision involved a freight train and a passenger train, which was en route from Murmansk to St. Petersburg. According to Russian Railways, there were 326 passengers on board the passenger train. The accident derailed 19 train cars, including 15 freight cars. A criminal investigation has been opened into a violation of safety rules.
An emergency management services representative said a malfunction of the freight train was suspected as the cause of the collision. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said he would personally supervise the provision of medical assistance to the victims.
19.12.2024, 12:37 112036
44 dead, 76 injured in two road accidents in east Afghanistan
Images | Marjankhil/Xinhua
At least 44 commuters have been confirmed dead and 76 others were injured in two separate road accidents in east Afghanistan's Ghazni province on Wednesday night, a local official reported Thursday, Xinhua reports.
The mishaps took place on the outskirts of Ghazni city and in the Andar district of the province, along the highway linking the capital Kabul with the southern Kandahar province, said Mullah Hamidullah Nesar, provincial director of information and culture.
According to Nesar, all the injured have been shifted to health centers for treatment, but most of their conditions were reported as critical.
Road accidents due to reckless driving on congested roads and lack of traffic signs on dilapidated highways are leading causes of death in the war-ravaged country.
19.12.2024, 11:25 106671
Shenzhou-19 crew completes record-breaking nine-hour spacewalk
Shenzhou-19 crew members aboard China's orbiting space station successfully completed a record-breaking nine-hour spacewalk at 9:57 p.m. Beijing Time on Tuesday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), CGTN reports.
This extravehicular activity (EVA) was not only the longest by Chinese astronauts but also included the first spacewalk by a Chinese astronaut born in 1990.
Astronauts Cai Xuzhe and Song Lingdong carried out the EVA, while Wang Haoze supported the mission from inside the station. Cai and Song installed space-debris protection devices, with assistance from the station's robotic arm and ground-based teams.
At the end of the mission, before closing the hatch, the Shenzhou-19 crew expressed their joy at completing the mission and their gratitude to the ground team.
Congratulations to 02 (Song Lingdong) for completing your first spacewalk and moreover, for becoming the first Chinese astronaut born after 1990 to carry out EVAs. My appreciation also goes to the full collaboration of 03 (Wang Haoze) inside the module, and to the extensive support of Shuguang and the entire technical team," said Cai, commander of Shenzhou-19 spaceflight mission crew.
From the assigned tasks to the more flexible assignments, we feel greater and greater confidence in conducting extravehicular activities. China's space station will always remain something to look forward to," Cai added.
It marked Cai's second EVA in space, following his initial EVAs during the Shenzhou-14 mission two years ago. Song became the first Chinese astronaut born in 1990 to carry out EVA.
The Shenzhou-19 crew is set to carry out a slew of scheduled space-science experiments and technical tests, while they will also undertake additional extravehicular activities and install payloads outside the space station, the CMSA added.
